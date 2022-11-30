Antoine Dupont free to face Munster after successful appeal

Antoine Dupont will be available for Toulouse’s game against Munster after he successfully appealed a ban he received for a red card.

The France scrum-half was initially set to miss Toulouse’s Heineken Champions Cup encounter with Munster, as Dupont picked up a four-week ban for taking South Africa’s Cheslin Kolbe out in the air.

Dupont has successfully appealed the length of his ban however, which has reduced his suspension from four weeks to two, which means he is available to play against Munster, and in this Saturday’s Top 14 fixture against Perpignan.

Toulouse will obviously be pleased to have their star man back for the beginning of their Champions Cup campaign, when they take on Munster at Thomond Park on Sunday, December 11th.

Munster and Toulouse have become very familiar with each other in recent years, as they have met in the knock out stages in the last two seasons of the Champions Cup.

The French club came out on top on both occasions, most recently in a rare penalty shoot out at the Aviva Stadium in May as the sides were level after 100 minutes of rugby.

Munster will hope to put early season woes behind them.

It certainly hasn’t been an ideal start to the season for the Munster, as they have won just three of their opening eight URC fixtures.

Things have been looking up for Munster in recent weeks however, as they claimed a hard fought win against Connacht last weekend and beat South Africa A in a memorable encounter at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Munster will know they will need to be at their best to beat Toulouse, and will also be well aware that a home defeat will leave them with an uphill battle to reach the last 16 of the Champions Cup.

Toulouse have enjoyed an excellent start to the season, as they are currently in first place in the Top 14 after 11 rounds of action, although they were beaten by Lyon on Sunday.

