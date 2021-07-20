Anthony Jelonch messages Marika Koroibete after red card is overturned

France’s Anthony Jelonch has told Marika Koroibete that he is “very happy” that the Wallaby’s red card was rescinded by a citing committee.

Koroibete was sent off in the fifth minute of Australia’s win against France on Saturday after the Australian winger’s shoulder was deemed to have made contact with the head of French captain Jelonch.

Jelonch came under intense criticism for his reaction to the tackle, as the Frenchman seemed unperturbed immediately after contact, but then held his face and fell to the ground moments later.

Anthony Jelonch wishes Marika Koroibete all the best.

After an independent review, World Rugby deemed that the initial point of contact in the Koroibete tackle was shoulder to shoulder and announced that they are not upholding the red card.

Their ruling means that Koroibete is free to play in Australia’s next game against New Zealand on the 7th of August, whereas he would have had to serve a three or four-game ban had the tackle been deemed worthy of a red card.

Jelonch messaged Koroibete after the ruling on Instagram to say that he was pleased that the red card was not upheld, which the Australian international shared in a now-expired Instagram story.

“Very happy you don’t have a red card suspension, you are a great player. I wish you the best for the future with Australia. And thank you for this tournament,” Jelonch wrote, translated from French.

“Thanks Anthony, been [a] pleasure. That’s [the] game we play and I know we both love the game and wish you all the best in the future and upcoming tournaments. Enjoy your break and keep leading from the front,” Koroibete responded.

Australia’s test series against France.

Jelonch captained France in all three test matches against Australia, but the 24-year-old is still largely inexperienced at international level, having won 12 caps for his country to date.

France sent a young side to Australia short of the majority of their star players but gave a very good account of themselves Down Under as they won the second test and came agonisingly close to winning the first.

Australia winger Marika Koroibete is red carded in the fifth minute for this tackle on Anthony Jelonch 🔴#AUSvFRA pic.twitter.com/mp8j3NzQOE — The Rugby Paper (@TheRugbyPaper) July 17, 2021

Australia were missing a number of senior players themselves, as first-choice half-back duo Nic White and James O’Connor were ruled out due to injury, which allowed a number of young Wallabies to make a name for themselves.

The Wallabies showed great character to win the third test after playing with just 14 men for 75 minutes, but they will be delighted nonetheless to have the services of Koroibete for the first Bledisloe Cup match against the All Blacks next month.

