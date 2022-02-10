Another highly-rated coach rules himself out of Munster job

Crusaders head coach Scott Robertson has ruled himself out of taking the reins at Munster next season, saying that the timing isn’t right for him.

Robertson is one of the most highly-rated coaches in rugby at the moment, having led the Crusaders to three Super Rugby titles and two Super Rugby Aotearoa titles since taking over at the club in 2017.

The New Zealander doesn’t have any previous affiliation with Munster but he was linked to the job after Johann van Graan announced that he would be leaving the province at the end of the season.

However, Robertson was speaking to the Irish Examiner and revealed that he has no interest in leaving New Zealand in the near future.

Scott Robertson rules himself out.

“The timing’s not right. I’ve got a couple more years down here in New Zealand,” Robertson said.

“I’d love to but I’ve got three young boys, the youngest is 13, so we’re just trying to make sure that we give them every opportunity to grow up in New Zealand.

“And opportunities as coaches, it’s not very often you get to choose where you want to go and what you want to be or what club but fortunately I’ve coached a team that I’ve played for and am really passionate about with the Crusaders.

“I played for them for eight years and I’m six years coaching them and that’s unique. You look anywhere, hardly anyone gets to do that.”

From Christchurch to Cork, London to La Rochelle.

Special Irish Examiner #SixNations show with Donal Lenihan, Peter Jackson, Ronan O’Gara & head coach Scott Robertson streams across our social channels from 1pm. Super honest stuff. Not to be missed. pic.twitter.com/QhnD2hjQ7D — Irish Examiner Sport (@ExaminerSport) February 10, 2022

Munster remain on the lookout for a new coach.

Robertson has joined a growing list of coaches who have ruled themselves out of the job, with Ronan O’Gara, Paul O’Connell and Mike Prendergast having previously distanced themselves from taking over at Munster.

Former Munster head coach Declan Kidney didn’t completely shut the door on a return, although he did say he was very happy at London Irish and refused to get into a hypothetical conversation about returning to his native province.

There are still a couple of coaches working elsewhere such as Springboks assistant coach Felix Jones and Hurricanes head coach Jason Holland who haven’t spoken publicly about the job, with both men having coached at Munster before.

There is also a chance that the new head coach could come from within the Irish rugby system, with Leinster senior coach Stuart Lancaster another highly-rated candidate, although there are no current indications that he is considering making a move.

Read More About: munster rugby