Ange Capuozzo praised after moment of magic in historic Italy win

Jamie Heaslip and Stephen Ferris were full of praise for Ange Capuozzo as he came up with a moment of magic in Italy’s historic victory against Wales.

Italy full back Capuozzo, who astonishingly plays for Grenoble in the second division of French rugby, created, perhaps the try of the Six Nations, as he broke from well within his own half and ultimately put Edoardo Padovani over for a try.

Paolo Garbisi added the conversion with the clock in the red as Italy ended a 36-match losing streak in the Six Nations and notched their first-ever win against Wales in Cardiff.

Former Ireland internationals Heaslip and Ferris were speaking on RTE after the game and had nothing but good things to say about Capuozzo after he came up with a piece of magic late on.

Ange Capuozzo lauded for his match-winning break.

“It’s brilliant. They were creating such amazing plays in the game but the finish on that… We were only talking about it at half time, but they were playing with a sense of freedom, which is actually quite exciting,” Heaslip commented.

“You can’t help, being a neutral in that game, seeing an absolutely thrilling run down the sideline and then to have the wherewithal to actually pass the ball in-field so they get a better kicking position to take it in the last minute.

“Wales will have to ask themselves some questions. Wayne Pivac will have to ask himself some questions, going from winning the Six Nations to losing to Italy in your own field, it’s going to be a tough one for him.”

INCREDIBLE!! Italy score a sensational try in the final moments to secure their first win since 2015 🙌#GuinnessSixNations #WALvITA pic.twitter.com/lQizHDAypQ — Guinness Six Nations (@SixNationsRugby) March 19, 2022

‘Probably the try of the Six Nations..’

Ferris couldn’t hide his delight as Italy claimed their first win in the Six Nations since 2015, and believes Padovani’s late score could be regarded as the try of the championship.

“It was ridiculous. It had to take something special and this is special, it really is,” Ferris said of Italy’s match-winning try.

“The footwork at pace and the pass back inside. Thank goodness there wasn’t a camera on me because I was jumping around the studio and punching the air… This could probably be the try of the Six Nations Championship this year.”

Italy have finished last in this year’s Six Nations, while Wales have finished one place above them in fifth, although discussion surrounding the Azzurri’s place in the tournament may well be silenced for a while now at least.

Read More About: italy rugby, Six Nations, wales rugby