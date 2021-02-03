Andy Powell urges Wales to drop Justin Tipuric for Ireland clash

Andy Powell has called on Wales head coach Wayne Pivac to drop Justin Tipuric for the game with Ireland as the flanker “lacks physicality”.

Wales will be desperate to get their Six Nations campaign off on the right foot this Sunday against Ireland, after winning just one of their five games in the 2020 championship.

Tipuric has been one of Wales’ top performers since his international debut in 2011 and toured with the British and Irish Lions in both 2013 and 2017.

Powell, a former Lion himself, believes that the Ospreys flanker doesn’t have enough bulk to start the game against Ireland, but did suggest bringing him on in the second half.

Let’s hope pivac picks players on form not on what they haven done in the past !! Back row I’d go for faletau lydiate and navidi And pick sheedy at 10 we got nothing to lose — Andy Powell (@andypowell8) February 2, 2021

“Let’s hope Pivac picks players on form, not on what they have done in the past. Back row I’d go for [Taulupe] Faletau, [Dan] Lydiate] and [Josh] Navidi. And pick [Callum] Sheedy at 10, we’ve got nothing to lose,” Powell wrote on Twitter.

Lydiate, Powell’s suggested replacement for Tipuric, hasn’t played for Wales for more than two years, but earned a recall to the national side after a string of impressive performances for the Ospreys.

The 33-year old may be a bit rusty when it comes to international rugby, but he has certainly been a test-standard flanker in the past, having played in all three Lions test against Australia in 2013.

Sheedy to start?

Powell also suggested dropping incumbent fly-half Dan Biggar, in favour for the four-times capped Bristol Bears fly half Callum Sheedy.

Sheedy made his Wales debut in the Autumn Nations Cup last November, when he came on as a substitute in the 32-9 loss to Ireland at the Aviva Stadium.

The 25-year old did start in the games against Georgia and Wales, but a starting role against Ireland would certainly represent a step up for the Bristol player.

