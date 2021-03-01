Andy Powell slams Maro Itoje’s Lions captaincy bid after penalty fest

Share and Enjoy !

‘We would lose a game by half time’

Andy Powell has rubbished the idea of Maro Itoje being chosen as British and Irish Lions captain for this summer, off the back of his ill-disciplined performance against Wales.

Itoje conceded five penalties at the Principality Stadium on Saturday, with England’s poor discipline being a major factor in their second loss in three games in the 2021 Six Nations.

While the Saracens player has been touted as a potential captain of the Lions for their upcoming test series with South Africa, Powell reckons such a move would be a disastrous decision after Itoje’s most recent performance.

“Alun Wyn Jones captain for the Lions, end of. No comments back about Itoje being captain. We would lose a game by half time,” Powell tweeted.

Powell’s suggestions for England

The former Wales international was also critical of England head coach Eddie Jones and captain Owen Farrell, urging the former to make some changes if he hopes to remain in his job.

“If Eddie Jones is to keep his job he needs to put Sam Simmonds at eight and put big Billy [Vunipola] on the bench and [Marcus] Smith at 10,” Powell commented.

“England would be far more creative with Simmonds picking from the base of the scrum and beating defenders with his speed.”

With England’s hopes of retaining the Six Nations title in 2021 all but gone, their final two fixtures against France and Ireland could offer Eddie Jones some room to experiment with his squad.

The England head coach has been very loyal to a number of misfiring stars such as Billy Vunipola and Owen Farrell to date, but may look to make some changes after the side’s second loss in three games.

