Andy Powell lauds “pound for pound strongest player” after Scotland win

Andy Powell has praised Hamish Watson for his exceptional performance in Scotland’s last gasp win against France.

Watson put in a tireless effort as his country secured their first win against France in Paris since 1999, while simultaneously ending French hopes of winning the 2021 Six Nations.

France needed to win by 21 points while scoring four tries to wrestle the title away from Wales but they were ultimately unable to even beat the Scots in another thrilling encounter at the Stade de France.

Scotland NEVER give up. Duhan van der Merwe scores with the very last play of the game to secure the win in Paris! 🥳 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿#GuinnessSixNations #FRAvSCO pic.twitter.com/pIOEbgwbJD — Guinness Six Nations (@SixNationsRugby) March 26, 2021

Understandably, plenty of Welsh fans were delighted that the Scots stopped the French from realising their goal, as Wales were crowned Six Nations champions for the second time in three years.

Former Wales international Powell was one of those thankful supporters and reserved special praise for Scottish openside flanker Watson, who made an enormous 17 carries and 13 tackles against France.

“Hamish Watson [is the] pound for pound strongest player in rugby. Punches well above his weight,” Powell tweeted during the championship decider.

Hamish Watson pound for pound strongest player in rugby punches well above his weight — Andy Powell (@andypowell8) March 26, 2021

British and Irish Lions candidate

Watson has been one of Scotland’s most consistent performers since he won his first international cap in 2015, and has improved year on year in test rugby ever since.

While France’s Gael Fickou was named as the player of the match in last night’s game in Paris, Watson was absolutely relentless for Scotland and would also have been a well-deserved winner of the award.

The Scotland flanker was given the player of the match award for his performance against Italy last week and was just pipped by his captain Stuart Hogg for the gong after their win against England.

While there is plenty of competition for a spot in the British and Irish Lions back row, Watson will surely have caught the eye of Warren Gatland after a number of impressive performances.

Read More About: andy powell, france rugby, Hamish Watson, scotland rugby, Six Nations