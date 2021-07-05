Andy Powell hails the Lions’ starting back row against the Sharks

Andy Powell has questioned whether the British and Irish Lion’s starting back row for the game against the Sharks could start against the Springboks later this month.

Lions head coach Warren Gatland has named his match-day squad for the tourists’ second game on South African soil against the Sharks on Wednesday, which features debutants Tom Curry, Josh Navidi and Adam Beard.

Gatland has made a full 15 changes to the team that played against the Johannesburg-based Lions on Saturday, which mean every player on tour will have started a game by Wednesday evening.

TEAM NEWS 🦁 Here is our #LionsRugby team to face the @TheSharksZA on Wednesday 💪 Read more below 👇#CastleLionsSeries #LionsSA2021 — British & Irish Lions (@lionsofficial) July 5, 2021

Andy Powell on the Lions’ back row.

Ireland and Ulster lock Iain Henderson will captain the Lions for the first time against the Sharks, having previously skippered both his country and his province.

The back row is the area that has caught the eye of former Wales and number eight Andy Powell, who has questioned whether the same combination could feature against the Springboks in the test series.

“What a back row that is for the Lions. That could be the starting one against South Africa in the first test,” Andy Powell tweeted.

What a back row that is for the @lionsofficial that could be the starting one against South Africa in the first test — Andy Powell (@andypowell8) July 5, 2021

Plenty of competition for test places in the back row.

Navidi, Curry and Simmonds will all start for the first time for the Lions on Wednesday, and they will know that they have to perform after impressive outings from their fellow back row forwards on tour.

Cardiff Blues flanker Navidi was a late call up for the tour, replacing the injured Justin Tipuric, but the Welshman was fantastic for his country in the Six Nations and could well find himself in the test team.

Curry finds himself in a battle with Scotland’s Hamish Watson for the Lions seven shirt and will have to stand out against the Sharks after the Scotsman’s man of the match performance on Saturday.

Simmonds is the least experienced international number eight on tour, having not played for England since 2018, but his sensational performances for Exeter Chiefs were enough for Gatland to bring him on tour.

Check out the Lions’ match-day squad against the Sharks below.

15. Liam Williams (Scarlets, Wales)

14. Anthony Watson (Bath, England)

13. Elliot Daly (Saracens, England)

12. Bundee Aki (Connacht, Ireland)

11. Duhan van der Merwe (Worcester, Scotland)

10. Dan Biggar (Northampton, Wales)

9. Gareth Davies (Scarlets, Wales)

8. Sam Simmonds (Exeter, England)

7. Tom Curry (Sale, England)

6. Josh Navidi (Cardiff, Wales)

5. Adam Beard (Ospreys, Wales)

4. Iain Henderson (Ulster, Ireland, Lions captain)

3. Zander Fagerson (Glasgow, Scotland)

2. Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter, England)

1. Mako Vunipola (Saracens, England)

Replacements.

16. Ken Owens (Scarlets, Wales)

17. Rory Sutherland (Worcester, Scotland)

18. Tadhg Furlong (Leinster, Ireland)

19. Tadhg Beirne (Munster, Ireland)

20. Jack Conan (Leinster, Ireland)

21. Conor Murray (Munster, Ireland)

22. Stuart Hogg (Exeter, Scotland)

23. Chris Harris (Gloucester, Scotland)

Read More About: andy powell, British and Irish lions, Sharks rugby