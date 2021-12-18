Andy Goode argues that Leinster ‘overstepped the mark’ by complaining about cancellation

Andy Goode believes Leinster “overstepped the mark” by releasing a statement expressing their disappointment in the EPCR, who awarded a 28-0 win to Montpellier.

Leinster and Montpellier had both named match-day squads for their Heineken Champions Cup encounter that was due to be played on Friday night, but the EPCR decided to cancel the game due to Covid-related concerns.

Both teams had recorded positive Covid-19 cases in the week of the game, but the EPCR deemed that the match points should go to Montpellier, as Leinster had recorded more cases the day before the match was set to be played.

Leinster released a statement expressing their disappointment in the EPCR for doing so, saying that they had a match-day squad that was cleared to play, but Goode has argued in a column for RugbyPass that the province were wrong to do so.

Andy Goode on Leinster’s response.

“You can understand Leinster being frustrated to a certain extent as they have a massive squad of players at their disposal and feel the game could have gone ahead. But player safety has to be paramount and I think their response to the cancellation was disappointing,” Goode wrote.

“I think the statement they put out overstepped the mark and it does get to the stage where playing a game of rugby probably isn’t the right thing to do, aside from the fact that it really isn’t that important in the grand scheme of things.

“Let’s not forget as well that Leinster’s Round of 16 tie against Toulon in April was called off at the last minute and they got a bye straight through to the quarter-finals, where they were fresh after a week off and beat Exeter at Sandy Park.”

🔵 | The #LeinsterRugby team management have expressed their disappointment at the decision of EPCR to award a 28-0 win to Montpellier. More: https://t.co/qQf3lOtu12#HeinekenChampionsCup pic.twitter.com/XP8stVPFht — Leinster Rugby (@leinsterrugby) December 16, 2021

The game could yet be rescheduled.

As things stand, Montpellier have been awarded a 28-0 bonus point win at Leinster’s expense, although there is still a chance that the fixture could be rescheduled at a later date.

Five Champions Cup games set to take place this weekend have been postponed, after the French government banned non-essential travel between France and the UK, which means that previously cancelled games could also be postponed.

Scarlets chairman Simon Muderack told the BBC that he hopes the Welsh club’s previously forfeited game against Bristol Bears will now be rescheduled, having first been told that postponements would not be possible.

The path ahead for the Champions Cup is currently looking very unclear, with changes to the format of the tournament a very realistic possibility.

Read More About: andy goode, Heineken Champions Cup, leinster rugby