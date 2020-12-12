Former England international Andy Goode has dismissed the notion that rugby players during the early days of professionalism were “crash test dummies”.

There has been much discussion in recent days about the risk that rugby poses after it was announced that eight former players are taking legal action over early onset dementia, potentially caused by the sport.

However, Goode feels as though players have to take much of the responsibility themselves when it comes to injuries, as they regularly push themselves past their limits.

Steve Thompson on living with dementia: ‘I can’t remember winning the World Cup.’ By @AndyBullatGNM https://t.co/zkoVlr54WV — Guardian sport (@guardian_sport) December 8, 2020

“People looking on from outside the sport could be forgiven for thinking that we’re in the dark ages but that isn’t the case at all.

“Huge strides have been made and the sports science involved at every club now is so detailed compared to where it was 10 years ago.

“With hindsight you can look back and say certain things could have been done differently but that is using the knowledge we have now.

“I’m not sure we can hold unions and governing bodies solely responsible when players wanted to play and often pushed themselves to play too soon after getting injured.

“It might not have been a head injury but I remember a game towards the end of my career that I played in when my shoulder was absolutely ruined.

“I shouldn’t have played but I wanted to and those are the decisions we make as professional sportsmen to push ourselves,” Andy Goode told RugbyPass.

‘It was a privilege to ply rugby for a living’

Steve Thompson, a World Cup winner with England in 2003, described how players and coaches wouldn’t worry about someone getting knocked out and laughed off concussion effects.

While the sport was less cautious about head injuries in the early 2000s, Goode doesn’t feel as though players were forced to put themselves in harm’s way.

“We’ve heard before this week’s news my generation of players being described as “crash test dummies” but I don’t agree with that.

“It was a privilege to play rugby for a living and it’s great that the sport is evolving but we worked with the information we had at the time,” Goode commented.

