 Close sidebar

Andy Goode slams Eddie Jones for “joke” England selection

by Eoin Harte
Goode

Share and Enjoy !

Andy Goode has questioned England head coach Eddie Jones’ decision to avoid calling up Sam Simmonds for the injured Jack Willis.

Simmonds has consistently impressed for the Exeter Chiefs in both the Heineken Champions Cup and Gallagher Premiership, but has only managed to amass seven England caps under Jones to date.

The Exeter number eight has scored an astonishing 11 tries in the current Premiership season, six more than second placed Paolo Odogwu, but has been overlooked by Jones yet again.

‘Is Eddie making it personal for some reason?’

19-year-old Leicester Tigers forward George Martin has been called up to replace Willis, leaving Goode to question what more Simmonds has to do to earn an international call up.

“So Eddie has called up George Martin to replace Jack Willis in the England rugby squad. A good young player with bags of potential but Eddie are you okay?

“Can’t be serious in not picking Sam Simmonds, can he? It’s now becoming a joke or Eddie is making it personal for some reason?” Goode tweeted.

Simmonds last played for England in 2018, starting at number eight against Ireland at Twickenham Stadium on St. Patrick’s Day.

While the Exeter player hasn’t suffered any noticeable drop in form since then, Simmonds has found himself left out of international rugby, despite his try-scoring exploits at club level.

At 103 kilos (16st 2lbs) Simmonds isn’t the biggest number eight around, but his size hasn’t limited him in producing the goods for the Chiefs.

Share and Enjoy !

Read More About: , , ,

Related posts

Sean O’Brien opens up about the biggest regret of his career

Stephen Ferris: “Questions will be asked of Andy Farrell”

Willis Halaholo reveals he was “holding back the tears” on his Wales debut