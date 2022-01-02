Andy Friend pays tribute to departing Connacht lock Ultan Dillane

Connacht head coach Andy Friend has paid tribute to departing Connacht lock Ultan Dillane, thanking him for his years of service at the province.

Dillane announced that he would be leaving Connacht at the end of the season a couple of weeks ago, in order to join a yet-to-be-named overseas team.

Reports suggest that Dillane will link up with Ronan O’Gara at La Rochelle, although the French club have yet to announce the signature of the Ireland international.

Friend was speaking to TG4 before Connacht’s win against Munster in the URC and wished Dillane all the best ahead of his departure from Irish shores.

Andy Friend on Ultan Dillane.

“I think everyone realises how much he’s given to the club. People respect that. He’s come through the academy, he’s a Tralee boy but he’s made his choice to come and play for Connacht,” Friend said.

“In doing so, he’s given a lot to the jersey, he’s gone on to represent his country and then off the field, the bloke is actually really heavily involved in the community.

“He’s got a really gentle heart, big Ulty, and he makes people smile. It’s always sad to lose a player like that but at the same time we understand why he’s going and we wish him all the very best with his move.”

Labhraíonn ár bpáinéal le Andy Friend agus é ag ullmhú ar an pháirc roimh thús an chluiche 👇 We chat match ups, conditions and departures with the @connachtrugby Head Coach! #CONvMUN@Rugbai_BEO @URCOfficial pic.twitter.com/R3ow9B9ntu — Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) January 1, 2022

The Kerry man would be a good addition to Ronan O’Gara’s team.

Should the reports turn out to be true, Dillane would make a fine addition to La Rochelle’s pack for next season. Dillane has won 19 caps for Ireland, and although he has fallen down in his country’s pecking order, he is an experienced and talented second row.

Dillane should find it easy enough to settle into life in France, having been born in Paris to an Irish mother and an Ivorian father, where he lived for seven years until his family moved to Tralee in Kerry.

The 28-year-old is still fluent in French and has shown he can play at the top level of rugby on plenty of occasions.

