Andy Friend to leave Connacht at the end of the season

Connacht director of rugby Andy Friend has announced that he will depart the province at the end of the season.

Having first joined Connacht as head coach in 2018, Friend will leave Galway after five years when the URC season ends in May.

Friend has plenty of coaching experience, having worked with Harlequins in England, the Brumbies in Australia, Yokohama Canon Eagles and Tokyo Sungoliath in Japan and the Australian sevens team before arriving in Ireland.

The Australian hasn’t revealed his next destination, but announced that his time with Connacht will end this season.

Andy Friend announces his departure form Connacht.

“My wife Kerri and I have made the decision that our time at Connacht Rugby will finish at the end of this season,” Friend revealed.

“This was always on the cards when I signed my two-year extension in 2021, and one that I discussed openly with Willie [Ruane] and Connacht Rugby.

“It’s certainly not an easy decision to make as we have both genuinely loved everything about our time here in the west of Ireland.

“From the minute we arrived we were welcomed with open arms and made to feel very much a part of the community and the rich history of the club.

“I am very proud of what we’ve been able to achieve both on and off the field as a team since our arrival, and am driven to do everything in my power to ensure this season is the best one yet.”

#ThankYouFriendy 💚 We can confirm Andy Friend will depart the club when his contract expires at the end of the season. Full story: https://t.co/AKzIR5ZJcH pic.twitter.com/mVidiRHYWY — Connacht Rugby (@connachtrugby) November 14, 2022

The Australian had informed the province he would be leaving.

Connacht Rugby CEO Willie Ruane revealed that Friend had informed the province that he would be leaving in 2023, back when he signed his last contract extension in 2021.

“We’ve been fully aware from when Andy signed his last contract extension with us, that this would be his last, and that he would be moving on at the end of this season,” Ruane said.

“While we are sad to see him go and he will be sorely missed across the organisation, we are very thankful for all he has done for the province in the past five seasons, both on and off the field.”

