Andy Friend reflects on heavy defeat in Connacht’s first pre-season match

Connacht boss Andy Friend acknowledged that his side have plenty to learn after they were beaten 57-19 by Castres Olympique in a pre-season friendly.

An early try from Connacht newcomer David Hawkshaw got the western province off to a good start against Castres, although last season’s Top 14 finalists dominated the vast majority of the encounter.

Castres ran in nine tries to Connacht’s three, with New Zealander Shamus Hurley-Langton scoring two tries in his first appearance for the province to add to Hawkshaw’s opening score.

Friend acknowledged after the game that Connacht weren’t at their best in France, although the province’s newly-appointed director of rugby did see some glimpses of promise.

“First of all, it wasn’t the scoreline we wanted but it’s a trial match, so these things sometimes happen,” Friend said.

“We asked the boys to show us what they know. What we did see in both attack and defence, they do know what they were doing but unfortunately our connection wasn’t there.

“I thought Castres were good tonight. We showed glimpses, we need to be better at looking after the football, which will happen. But listen, it’s the first game of the season and we know we’re going to learn a lot out of that.”

Andy Friend post match after tonight’s match in Castres pic.twitter.com/QbcNqPlGco — Connacht Rugby (@connachtrugby) August 24, 2022

The URC kicks off in under a month.

Connacht are back in action tomorrow night in another pre-season friendly, as they take on Sale Sharks at Dubarry Park in Athlone at 7pm.

A number of new signings made their debuts for Connacht against Castres last night, such as Hawkshaw, Hurley-Langston, Adam Byrne and Byron Ralston, although a stronger team selection is expected to feature in Athlone.

The new URC season is just over three weeks away, and Connacht have a tough assignment first up as they will travel to Belfast to take on Ulster at Kingspan Stadium on Saturday, September 17th.

After a disappointing 11th place finish in the URC last season Connacht will be hoping to get off to a winning start against Ulster, before a trip to South Africa to take on the Stormers and Bulls in rounds two and three.

