Andy Farrell pays tribute to Johnny Sexton and two other ‘special’ Ireland players

Andy Farrell has paid tribute to Johnny Sexton, Tadhg Furlong and Dan Sheehan after the three men achieved career milestones.

Sexton won his 100th cap for his country in a thumping 60-5 win against Japan on Saturday, Furlong won his 50th cap, while Sheehan made his Ireland debut off the bench.

Much of the discussion both before and after the match was about Sexton becoming an Ireland centurion, but it was also a week to savour for both Furlong and Sheehan.

Ireland head coach Farrell was speaking to RTE after the match and recognised the achievements of Furlong and Sheehan along with Sexton’s after a positive performance from his side.

Andy Farrell on Ireland’s three special players.

“It was fantastic for everyone but there were three special people, not just Johnny and his 100th. Tadhg Furlong won his 50th, which we think is pretty special, and Dan Sheehan’s first cap,” Farrell said.

“Plenty of guys played in the last couple of years and have not been able to play in front of their families. I’m so pleased for Dan, I thought he did really well when he came on.

“We’re happy that the performance matched the occasion. It was nice to see some things coming to fruition. I thought we were calm in attack, we were clinical. Sometimes we got ahead of ourselves but there’s two pleasing aspects that stand out for me.

“Our defence was outstanding. We didn’t have to do much but there was a reason for that, we put pressure on Japan and they spilled a bit of ball because of that.”

A very satisfied Andy Farrell said it was important to remember the milestones achieved by Tadhg Furlong and Dan Sheehan as well as Johnny Sexton's.

New Zealand await the men in green (or purple).

Ireland can be very pleased with an all-round excellent performance against Japan, which showcased an exciting attacking game plan which utilised quick ball from the ruck and frequent offloads very effectively.

New Zealand will of course pose a far greater challenge than Japan in both attack and defence, but there are plenty of reasons for Farrell’s men to be positive heading into next Saturday.

A number of players who had their inclusion in Ireland’s starting team questioned before the game – Andrew Conway, James Lowe and Jamison Gibson-Park, to name a few – all played excellently against Japan as they proved their international credentials.

Sexton of course looked as good as ever at the age of 36, and while concerns around his longevity are very much valid, he looks poised to put in an excellent performance against the All Blacks.

