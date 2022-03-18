Andy Farrell admits surprise over Finn Russell’s absence from Scotland’s starting team

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has admitted he was surprised to see Finn Russell dropped from Scotland’s starting team for Saturday.

Russell has long been Scotland’s go-to man at number 10, but Gregor Townsend has handed Blair Kinghorn the opportunity to start in his country’s final Six Nations game against Ireland.

Although it must be said that Russell has not had a great championship by his standards, the selection of Kinghorn, who has primarily played as a full back in his international career, came as a surprise to many.

Farrell was speaking at a press conference ahead of Saturday’s match and admitted that he expected to see Russell starting but insisted that it will not change Ireland’s plans.

Andy Farrell on Finn Russell and Blair Kinghorn.

“No it doesn’t [change our approach]. Surprised? Yes and no. I think everyone was expecting Finn to play. He’s a great player,” Farrell commented.

“But Blair, I mean I watched the Connacht [versus Edinburgh] game and he was the best player on the field by a country mile.

“So we know him well, we know his strengths. He’s very dangerous with ball in hand, obviously he takes the line on. He’s very dangerous counter attack-wise, good passing game, good kicking game as well.

“It’s a big game for him obviously, coming over to the Aviva. But I suppose Gregor has had a look at him and picked on form because his last game for Edinburgh was outstanding.”

🗣️ Ireland Head Coach Andy Farrell on… ▪️ Competition for places.

▪️ Striving for the best performance of the campaign.#TeamOfUs | #IREvSCO pic.twitter.com/SVdkFlvA3b — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) March 17, 2022

The Edinburgh playmaker has a big challenge ahead of him.

Kinghorn has started for Scotland at fly-half before, most recently against Tonga in the Autumn Nations Series, although a far bigger challenge awaits him against Ireland on Saturday.

As Farrell mentioned, Kinghorn looked very effective at fly-half in Edinburgh’s thumping 56-8 win against Connacht a couple of weeks ago, but he has little experience in playing as a 10 in international rugby.

The 25-year-old has primarily played as a full back, but Townsend clearly sees lots of potential in him, having selected him ahead of both Russell and Adam Hastings.

Kinghorn will be playing opposite one of the most experienced fly-halves in the sport in Johnny Sexton on Saturday, and exactly how the two men match up will make for interesting viewing at the Aviva Stadium.

Read More About: andy farrell, finn russell, ireland rugby, scotland rugby