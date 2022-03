Andy Farrell releases 11 Ireland squad members for provincial duty

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has released 11 players in his squad in order for them to play for their respective provinces this weekend.

Among the released players are Ulster captain Iain Henderson, who was ruled out of the game against Italy after testing positive for Covid-19, Connacht fly-half Jack Carty and uncapped Leinster duo Ross Molony and Jimmy O’Brien.

Munster’s Craig Casey and Ulster’s James Hume have also been released, even though both men played against Italy, having come off the bench in that Six Nations encounter.

First open training session in two years set to take place.

Farrell has retained 27 players his squad, who will take part in a two-day training camp in Dublin this week, ahead of Ireland’s next fixture against England at Twickenham Stadium on Saturday, March 12th.

The two-day training camp includes an open training session at the Aviva Stadium, which will also feature the U20s Ireland team, who have won all three of their Six Nations fixtures to date.

The open session is the first Ireland have held in more than two years, as they previously weren’t allowed due to the pandemic. Tickets are no longer available for the event.

Ireland’s retained and released players.

Retained for the two-day training camp.

Bundee Aki (Galwegians/Connacht)

Ryan Baird (Dublin University/Leinster)

Finlay Bealham (Buccaneers/Connacht)

Tadhg Beirne (Lansdowne/Munster)

Joey Carbery (Clontarf/Munster)

Jack Conan (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

Andrew Conway (Garryowen/Munster)

Caelan Doris (St. Mary’s College/Leinster)

Tadhg Furlong (Clontarf/Leinster)

Jamison Gibson-Park (Leinster)

Mack Hansen (Connacht)

Cian Healy (Clontarf/Leinster)

Robbie Henshaw (Buccaneers/Leinster)

Rob Herring (Ballynahinch/Ulster)

Hugo Keenan (UCD/Leinster)

Dave Kilcoyne (UL Bohemians/Munster)

James Lowe (Leinster)

Michael Lowry (Banbridge/Ulster)

Conor Murray (Garryowen/Munster)

Peter O’Mahony (Cork Constitution/Munster)

Andrew Porter (UCD/Leinster)

Garry Ringrose (UCD/Leinster)

James Ryan (UCD/Leinster)

Jonathan Sexton (St. Mary’s College/Leinster) (capt)

Dan Sheehan (Lansdowne/Leinster)

Kieran Treadwell (Ballymena/Ulster)

Josh van der Flier (UCD/Leinster)

Released to provinces for URC fixtures:

Robert Baloucoune (Enniskillen/Ulster)

Jack Carty (Buccaneers/Connacht)

Craig Casey (Shannon/Munster)

Gavin Coombes (Young Munster/Munster)

Dave Heffernan (Buccaneers/Connacht)

James Hume (Banbridge/Ulster)

Iain Henderson (Academy/Ulster)

Jordan Larmour (St. Mary’s College/Leinster)

Ross Molony (UCD/Leinster)

Jimmy O’Brien (Naas/Leinster)

Nick Timoney (Banbridge/Ulster)

