Andy Farrell praises his squad’s mental toughness after All Blacks victory

Andy Farrell praised his squad’s mental toughness after Ireland notched their first victory against the All Blacks on New Zealand soil.

There was always the chance that Ireland’s five-game tour of New Zealand could become a demoralising experience, and after losses to the Māori and All Blacks in the first two games, those fears looked like they could be realised.

Ireland will be full of confidence after this morning’s triumph in Dunedin however, as they levelled the test series ahead of next Saturday’s decider in Wellington.

Farrell was speaking at the press conference after the match and thanked his squad for the efforts they’ve shown during a tight schedule in New Zealand, with two more games still to come.

Andy Farrell praises his players’ mentality.

“Look, we created a little bit of history for ourselves and little old Ireland. We’ve earned the right to take it to the last weekend, haven’t we? To see what we can do in the final week,” Farrell said.

“But as Johnny’s just alluded to, there’s bigger things to think about in regards to this tour for us. We’ve some young lads in that changing room who have been inspired by these lot, who want to get back out there on Tuesday night and perform well against the Māori.

“These lads have taken a lot of pain. That’s what we’ve put them under. The pressure of taking them out of their comfort zone. The weeks have been totally different to what they’ve been used to before because of us trying to play five games in such a short space of time.

“There’s been no whinging. They’ve been mentally really tough and they back the lads up as well to make sure that they’re in good form for Tuesday night.”

🗣 “I hope we made you all proud at home.” How good was our captain @JohnnySexton tonight!#TeamOfUs | #NZvIRE pic.twitter.com/hmNEpsPNFi — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) July 9, 2022

The importance of learning to win away from home.

Ireland have proven they can beat anybody in Dublin in recent years, although they have struggled at times away from home comforts and especially at World Cups.

The men in green were unable to beat France in Paris earlier this year, although subsequent away wins against England and New Zealand does inspire hope for the future.

Irish players haven’t spent much time away from home during this World Cup cycle, as planned summer tours to Australia and Fiji were cancelled for Covid-related reasons, so the tour of New Zealand has provided players with crucial experience.

Those on the fringes of Ireland’s squad underperformed in the first game against the Māori, although after a further two weeks together we should see a more cohesive performance from the young guns on Tuesday.

Read More About: All Blacks, andy farrell, ireland rugby