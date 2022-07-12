Andy Farrell delighted as players put hands up ahead of third All Blacks test

Andy Farrell was delighted to see several players put their hands up for selection after Ireland defeated the Māori All Blacks in Wellington.

A young midweek Ireland selection bounced back from a loss in the opening game of the tour to claim a six-point victory against the Māori in wet and windy conditions.

There is one more game left on the tour of course, as Ireland take on the All Blacks in a series decider, and some players may have just put themselves in the frame for Saturday’s game.

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell wasn’t drawn on any names despite being specifically asked about Jordan Larmour at a press conference, although he was highly complimentary of those on the fringes of his squad.

Andy Farrell on the youngsters in Ireland’s squad.

“There are a lot of lads who have put their hands up and I suppose that’s the great part of the tour,” Farrell said.

“We’ve seen people not just grow on the pitch because certain things can happen on the pitch that can go your way or not. But we judge them on a day to day basis and whether they can be a good team mate, etc.

“We’ve seen people grow massively, not just as rugby players, but as people. They’re coming out of themselves in the group, which is massive for us for next year.”

"It was a huge honour to captain such a young side, getting their first win in an Irish jersey down in New Zealand and we did it together."

‘They know what it’s all about now.’

Farrell is unlikely to make too many changes to the team that beat New Zealand in Dunedin, but he will have to make at least one change with Garry Ringrose ruled out.

The Ireland head coach certainly has an eye on the future however, as he stressed to his players how important it will be to make an impact with their respective provinces next season.

“Obviously it’s up to the players to dust themselves off, go on holiday and see what their appetite’s are like to start preseason training off with a bang, because they understand what it’s all about to be a top line international player,” Farrell commented.

“Then according to how pre-season goes for them, how they start the season and whether they put their hands up in the first seven games to get selected for the autumn series is up to them and the hunger.

“They know what it’s all about now and they know what’s expected of them so it’s over to them.”

