Andy Farrell responds to Lions coaching role rumour

Andy Farrell has admitted that he does not know what he will be doing this summer, with details of the British and Irish Lions tour yet to be confirmed.

The Ireland head coach was linked to a role with the Lions for the series against South Africa by The Telegraph yesterday, along with Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend.

While Farrell didn’t rule out joining Warren Gatland’s coaching team this summer, he admitted to the Irish Mirror that he was still in the dark about what would happen with both the Lions and Ireland in a few month’s time.

“I’m as updated as you are on all the ramifications that are being bounced about from day to day so no, there’s nothing that I know that’s going on at this moment in time that gives any clarity on the situation whatsoever,” Farrell said.

“We don’t know whether there’s a Lions tour going on, we don’t know at this moment in time whether there’s a summer tour going on with Ireland.

“So I hear that hopefully by the end of the month we’ll know something more concrete.”

‘I’ll always do the right thing for Irish rugby’

Ireland have plans to tour the Pacific Islands this summer, but due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, nothing has been confirmed as of yet.

With the location of the Lions tour this summer still unknown, Farrell was unable to give an informed answer on what side he would be involved with.

“Well again, like I’ve always said and it’s the truth, I’ll always do the right thing for Irish rugby,” Farrell explained.

“At this moment in time we don’t know, like I’ve said, whether one tour is going ahead or whether both tours are going ahead, we have no clarity or no certainty about anything so I suppose we’ll have to wait until the end of the month.

“We don’t know what that tour [Ireland to the Pacific Islands] looks like yet.

“I don’t know what’s happening as far as the Lions are concerned regarding warm-up matches, the fall-out from those warm-up matches that are going to have ramifications on what happens with the rest of world rugby and whose available for tours etc, so we don’t know what that looks like.”

Recent reports have indicated that the Lions will most likely face South Africa in the UK and Ireland, but tour organisers are also considering relocating the series to Australia.

