Andy Farrell: Some Irish players “dead certs” for Lions squad

Andy Farrell believes Ireland have given Warren Gatland “one or two more headaches” in regards to selection for the British and Irish Lions.

Ireland dominated England in their final game of the Six Nations, in a performance that will give Lions head coach Gatland plenty of food for thought.

Farrell was speaking to RTE Sport in the aftermath of the win against England, and revealed that Gatland had been present at an Ireland training session in the week leading up to the match.

“Warren came in during the week and watched our training session. It was a great tonic for us,” Farrell explained.

“There were a lot of good individual performances at the start of the competition and some lads have just carried that on.

“Some lads are dead certs to get on the plane and I’ve absolutely no doubt that there will be one or two more headaches for Warren after that game.”

‘We’ve come in for a bit of stick’

Everything finally clicked for Ireland in their last match of the 2021 Six Nations Championship, after a few mixed performances against Wales, France and Scotland.

While there were no obvious signs of progress under Farrell before the win against England, the head coach revealed that the squad never had any doubts over the direction they were heading in.

“I’m just delighted for the lads, because we’ve come in for a bit of stick,” Farrell said.

"The lads have always believed in how they're progressing and they've always thought there's a performance like that in them."

“Obviously we’ve lost a couple of games. We lost one here to France which obviously, we never like to lose.

“The lads have always believed in how they’re progressing and they’ve always thought that there’s a performance like that in them.

“Their performance wasn’t perfect and there’s still a lot to work on but I’m so pleased for them to have gotten over the line with a nice victory against a very good side.”

Ireland will have to wait at least another few months until their next test match, with the planned tour of the Pacific Islands this summer yet to be confirmed.

