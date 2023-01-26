Andy Farrell receives IRFU backing to coach the Lions in 2025

IRFU chief executive Kevin Potts has given Andy Farrell his blessing to become the British and Irish Lions’ head coach in 2025.

Farrell will remain as Ireland’s head coach until August 2025, having signed a new contract with the IRFU last July, although it appears he could find himself in a different role by then.

The Ireland boss has toured with the Lions on two occasions in 2013 and 2017 and Farrell has emerged as one of the frontrunners to take charge of the side on the tour of Australia in 2025.

Speaking to The Telegraph about such a possibility, IRFU CEO Kevin Potts revealed he would be happy to see Farrell take on the lead role with the Lions in the summer of 2025.

IRFU give Andy Farrell backing to coach the Lions.

“I think if Andy Farrell or any Irish coach was to have the honour of being selected as head coach for the Lions, Irish rugby would of course be honoured,” Potts said.

“I think any coach or assistant coach or player to be stepping up to Lions would be seen as a good thing for Irish rugby.

“We’ve had people – logistics people, administrative people – and they’re asked, and we say, ‘of course’, it’s never a question of saying that they can’t do it. The Lions are the pinnacle of our sport.

“And if Andy Farrell or anybody else, of course, they’d have our blessing and full support and it would be an honour for us to have somebody associated with the Lions. I’m sure this is not a topic that’s at the forefront of Andy’s mind at this point.”

See you in 2025 Eddie 🇦🇺🦁 pic.twitter.com/i5buSLQtFB — British & Irish Lions (@lionsofficial) January 16, 2023

Eddie Jones will take charge of the Wallabies.

While the Lions’ next tour is still more than two years away, the appointment of Eddie Jones as Australia’s head coach has created some early interest in the test series.

Farrell is currently the best placed of any coach in Britain or Ireland to lead the team, although there is nothing to stop the Lions from looking further afield to fill the position.

Ireland are enjoying the most success out of the four nations for the time being, although there is plenty of water yet to go under the bridge before the Lions begin preparing to embark Down Under.

Read More About: andy farrell, British and Irish lions, ireland rugby