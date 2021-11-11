Andy Farrell makes one change to Ireland’s starting team for the All Blacks

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has made one change to his starting team, with Iain Henderson drafted in to start against the All Blacks.

Ulster captain Henderson came off the bench against Japan last week, but he has replaced Tadhg Beirne in the starting team in Ireland’s biggest challenge of the Autumn Nations Series against New Zealand.

Beirne has been named on the bench in a straight swap between the two, while Rob Herring has been named in the replacements instead of Dan Sheehan, who won his first cap against Japan last Saturday.

There are no other changes to Ireland’s match day squad, with the likes of Jamison Gibson-Park and James Lowe given the nod ahead of more experienced players in Conor Murray and Keith Earls.

📋 𝐓𝐞𝐚𝐦 𝐀𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 Here it is! Presenting the Ireland Match Day 23 for Saturday’s #AutumnNationsSeries clash against the @AllBlacks at a sold-out @avivastadium 👊#TeamOfUs | #IREvNZL — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) November 11, 2021

New Zealand go all out.

The All Blacks have named a full strength side for the encounter, having made widespread changes to the side that defeated Italy in Rome last weekend.

Beauden Barrett has been named to start at fly-half against Ireland ahead of Richie Mo’unga, which signifies that he is seen as his country’s first-choice number 10 once more, after relinquishing that title to Mo’unga for large parts of the last few years.

New Zealand have named an extremely experienced second row, with Sam Whitelock and Brodie Retallick sharing 220 caps between them, although their two flankers – Dalton Papalii and Ethan Blackadder – have made a combined total of just 19 appearances for their country.

Check out Ireland’s match day squad for the All Blacks below.

15. Hugo Keenan (Leinster)

14. Andrew Conway (Munster)

13. Garry Ringrose (Leinster)

12. Bundee Aki (Connacht)

11. James Lowe (Leinster)

10. Johnny Sexton (Leinster, Ireland captain)

9. Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster)

1. Andrew Porter (Leinster)

2. Ronan Kelleher (Leinster)

3. Tadhg Furlong (Leinster)

4. Iain Henderson (Ulster)

5. James Ryan (Leinster)

6. Caelan Doris (Leinster)

7. Josh van der Flier (Leinster)

8. Jack Conan (Leinster)

Replacements

16. Rob Herring (Ulster)

17. Cian Healy (Leinster)

18. Finlay Bealham (Connacht)

19. Tadhg Beirne (Munster)

20. Peter O’Mahony (Munster)

21. Conor Murray (Munster)

22. Joey Carbery (Munster)

23. Keith Earls (Munster)

