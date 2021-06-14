Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has named 11 uncapped players in his Ireland squad to play Japan and the USA this July.

James Ryan has been named as the captain of the 37-man Ireland squad, which does not include regular skipper Johnny Sexton, while other stalwarts Cian Healy and Keith Earls have also been given the summer off.

Uncapped players such as Ulster’s Robert Baloucoune, Connacht’s Caolin Blade, Leinster’s Harry Byrne and Munster’s Gavin Coombes have been included, although Ulster fullback Michael Lowry has missed out.

Andy Farrell backs his young Ireland squad to impress.

Farrell backed the many young players included in his squad to make a big impression on the international stage, in the absence of the seven players that will be involved in the British and Irish Lions‘ tour of South Africa this month.

“I know the players will come in eager to make the most of this opportunity to pull on the green jersey and play in front of supporters for at the Aviva Stadium for the first time in 18 months,” Farrell said.

“Johnny [Sexton], Cian [Healy] and Keith [Earls] will not be involved in this window as we grow the experience of other players. It will be a great opportunity to see can this group perform at this level.”

Check out the full Ireland squad below.

Backs

Will Addison (Ulster/Enniskillen) 4 caps

Robert Baloucoune (Ulster/Enniskillen) uncapped

Caolin Blade (Connacht/Galwegians) uncapped

Billy Burns (Ulster) 6 caps

Harry Byrne (Leinster/Lansdowne) uncapped

Joey Carbery (Munster/Clontarf) 22 caps

Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) 1 cap

Andrew Conway (Munster/Garryowen) 24 caps

Shane Daly (Munster/Cork Constitution) 1 cap

Tom Daly (Connacht/Lansdowne) uncapped

Chris Farrell (Munster/Young Munster) 14 caps

Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 9 caps

Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 11 caps

Jordan Larmour (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 29 caps

Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor) 4 caps

Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 34 caps

Jacob Stockdale (Ulster/Lurgan) 34 caps

Forwards

Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University) 3 caps

Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) 14 caps

Paul Boyle (Connacht/Lansdowne) uncapped

Ed Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 4 caps

Gavin Coombes (Munster/Young Munster) uncapped

Ultan Dillane (Connacht/Corinthians) 18 caps

Peter Dooley (Leinster/Lansdowne) uncapped

Caelan Doris (Leinster/UCD) 7 caps

Dave Heffernan (Connacht/Buccaneers) 5 caps

Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 21 caps

Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 11 caps

Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians) 43 caps

Ross Molony (Leinster/UCD) uncapped

Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 75 caps

Tom O’Toole (Ulster/Ballynahinch) uncapped

James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 35 caps

John Ryan (Munster/Cork Constitution) 23 caps

Nick Timoney (Ulster/Banbridge) uncapped

Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 31 caps

Fineen Wycherley (Munster/Young Munster) uncapped

