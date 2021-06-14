Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has named 11 uncapped players in his Ireland squad to play Japan and the USA this July.
James Ryan has been named as the captain of the 37-man Ireland squad, which does not include regular skipper Johnny Sexton, while other stalwarts Cian Healy and Keith Earls have also been given the summer off.
Uncapped players such as Ulster’s Robert Baloucoune, Connacht’s Caolin Blade, Leinster’s Harry Byrne and Munster’s Gavin Coombes have been included, although Ulster fullback Michael Lowry has missed out.
Here’s your Ireland squad for the #VodafoneSummerSeries ☘️🏉 #ShoulderToShoulder
More: https://t.co/LToRkkpbkF pic.twitter.com/TIrJsMCC31
— Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) June 14, 2021
Andy Farrell backs his young Ireland squad to impress.
Farrell backed the many young players included in his squad to make a big impression on the international stage, in the absence of the seven players that will be involved in the British and Irish Lions‘ tour of South Africa this month.
“I know the players will come in eager to make the most of this opportunity to pull on the green jersey and play in front of supporters for at the Aviva Stadium for the first time in 18 months,” Farrell said.
“Johnny [Sexton], Cian [Healy] and Keith [Earls] will not be involved in this window as we grow the experience of other players. It will be a great opportunity to see can this group perform at this level.”
Check out the full Ireland squad below.
Backs
Will Addison (Ulster/Enniskillen) 4 caps
Robert Baloucoune (Ulster/Enniskillen) uncapped
Caolin Blade (Connacht/Galwegians) uncapped
Billy Burns (Ulster) 6 caps
Harry Byrne (Leinster/Lansdowne) uncapped
Joey Carbery (Munster/Clontarf) 22 caps
Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) 1 cap
Andrew Conway (Munster/Garryowen) 24 caps
Shane Daly (Munster/Cork Constitution) 1 cap
Tom Daly (Connacht/Lansdowne) uncapped
Chris Farrell (Munster/Young Munster) 14 caps
Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 9 caps
Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 11 caps
Jordan Larmour (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 29 caps
Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor) 4 caps
Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 34 caps
Jacob Stockdale (Ulster/Lurgan) 34 caps
Forwards
Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University) 3 caps
Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) 14 caps
Paul Boyle (Connacht/Lansdowne) uncapped
Ed Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 4 caps
Gavin Coombes (Munster/Young Munster) uncapped
Ultan Dillane (Connacht/Corinthians) 18 caps
Peter Dooley (Leinster/Lansdowne) uncapped
Caelan Doris (Leinster/UCD) 7 caps
Dave Heffernan (Connacht/Buccaneers) 5 caps
Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 21 caps
Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 11 caps
Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians) 43 caps
Ross Molony (Leinster/UCD) uncapped
Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 75 caps
Tom O’Toole (Ulster/Ballynahinch) uncapped
James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 35 caps
John Ryan (Munster/Cork Constitution) 23 caps
Nick Timoney (Ulster/Banbridge) uncapped
Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 31 caps
Fineen Wycherley (Munster/Young Munster) uncapped
Read More About: andy farrell, ireland rugby