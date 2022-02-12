Andy Farrell reveals Ireland are ‘relaxed’ ahead of massive France clash

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has revealed that his players are relaxed ahead of a massive encounter with France in Paris.

All eyes will be on the Stade de France this afternoon, as Ireland take on France in a game that could go a long way in deciding who wins this year’s Six Nations, with both sides having won their opening fixtures.

France are the slight favourites, given that they have home advantage and Ireland will be without captain Johnny Sexton, but the Irish are in fantastic form, having won their last nine test matches.

‘We’re nice and calm and relaxed in there.’

Farrell was speaking to Virgin Media before the game and revealed that there is a relaxed atmosphere among the squad.

“It’s nice to see a bit of traffic on the way into the ground. It’s what it’s all about, Irish fans being able to travel and enjoy the experience with us,” Farrell said.

“We’re excited. Obviously we’re a way off kick off here but we’re nice and calm and relaxed in there and ready to play.”

Ireland have proven they can perform in the biggest games.

Farrell’s side have shown that they can come out on top in big games, having taken big scalps against England, New Zealand and Wales over the course of the last year.

The Ireland head coach didn’t go as far as saying he expects his side to win in Paris but insisted that his players have more than enough confidence to beat the French on their own turf.

“We’re certainly confident enough in our own ability and as I say, a game always takes its own course. We have to be good enough to be able to adapt positively along the way,” Farrell commented.

The game kicks off a 4.45pm Irish time at the Stade de France.

