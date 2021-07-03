Andy Farrell pleased for Ireland after seeing off ‘dangerous’ Japan

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell was delighted after his side beat Japan in a high-scoring affair in which his side put in a scrappy first half performance.

The men in green came out on top in a thrilling encounter against Japan at the Aviva Stadium, and although Ireland were far from perfect it was an encouraging win for the largely second-string side.

Farrell was speaking to RTE after the 39-31 win and praised his inexperienced side for exacting revenge on Japan after Ireland’s loss to the Brave Blossoms at the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

Full-time: Ireland 39-31 Japan. Andy Farrell’s side claim a hard-fought victory over a Japanese team that pushed them every inch of the way. #IREvJPN #RTERugby pic.twitter.com/kXR2grf9Dc — RTÉ Rugby (@RTErugby) July 3, 2021

‘I thought the endeavour was fantastic.’

“I’m absolutely made up for the players. It was so important for them to make sure they won here at the Aviva,” Farrell said.

“It was a big game for a lot of them, [they were] given an opportunity. Quite a few of them took that chance. I was really pleased for them. I thought the endeavour was fantastic.

“Obviously, it wasn’t perfect. It was our first hit out, it’d be Japan’s third. But we’re absolutely delighted with the win. Why? Because they’re a class outfit, aren’t they? A dangerous outfit, so we’d be made up with that.”

Andy Farrell acknowledges Ireland’s errors against Japan.

Ireland made a number of errors in a thoroughly frantic first half as they gave Japan great attacking opportunities deep inside their own 22 after failing to deal with the restart on two separate occasions.

Japan were ruthless in punishing Irish errors, but Farrell’s men were also clinical in attack and led by 19 points to 17 at half time thanks to tries from Chris Farrell, Stuart McCloskey and Finlay Bealham.

While Ireland improved in the second half as they eventually secured an eight-point win, Farrell wasn’t prepared to disregard his side’s sloppy pieces of play.

#TeamOfUs 𝙃𝙊𝙒 𝙂𝙊𝙊𝘿! 🙌💚 Thank you so much for your support! It was brilliant to have 3,000 of you here today. It meant the world! #ShoulderToShoulder #IrishRugby #VodafoneSummerSeries #IREvJPN pic.twitter.com/VopfKc7jgg — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) July 3, 2021

“We were our own worst enemy in the first half regarding error after error. They were really physical in the first half as well,” Farrell commented.

“It wasn’t perfect in the second half either. But we kept pushing forward and kept trying to be positive and scored some great tries in the end.

“But the most pleasing thing I thought was that, even though we had a few setbacks, we stayed in it. In the second half, we were going after them, especially in the last 20 minutes.”

