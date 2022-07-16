Andy Farrell delights as Ireland ‘do hardest thing in rugby’ with series win against All Blacks

Andy Farrell had nothing but words of praise for his players after Ireland claimed a historic test series victory against New Zealand.

Ireland were magnificent in the first half as they raced out into a 19-point lead within 40 minutes, and although the inevitable All Blacks comeback did come, the tourists were able to hold on for the win.

While those in the Irish camp have spoken about building towards next year’s Rugby World Cup, they can be extremely proud of their efforts in New Zealand after making memories that will last a lifetime.

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell was speaking at the post-match press conference and labelled a series win against the All Blacks on New Zealand soil as the hardest achievement in rugby.

Andy Farrell on Ireland’s series win against the All Blacks.

“Pleased? I don’t think that’s the word. What’s the biggest thing you can say about a group of people? I don’t know if there is a word because that’s the hardest thing to do in rugby by a country mile,” Farrell said.

“We lost game one, you know. We lost game one and our backs were against the wall and apparently we were going to feel the full wrath of the All Blacks today and we said that’s the challenge that we wanted.

“Our best 40 minutes of the campaign was in the first half, which says a lot about how they are as a team, where they’re going and the belief that they’ve got.”

Take a look through some of the best pics from a special night in Wellington 📸#TeamOfUs | #NZvIRE — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) July 16, 2022

‘We never panicked when they started to come back.’

Despite dominating the first half, the win was anything but comfortable for Ireland as the All Blacks scored three tries in 20 minutes to close the gap to just three points.

The resilience Ireland showed during that second half onslaught certainly didn’t go unnoticed by their head coach as they turned the All Blacks away from their try line time and time again.

“I think this is the hardest thing you can do in rugby by a country mile, especially when you take it down to the last game. We knew the All Blacks were going to come out firing,” Farrell stressed.

“Just to be up so much at half time, but the most pleasing thing for me by a long stretch was the composer when they came back at us, because they always do.

“We never got ahead of ourselves when we were in front and we never panicked when they started to come back.”

Johnny Sexton looked bemused when Farrell said Ireland never panicked, as there certainly were a few hairy minutes, although they did show composure in the end to close the game out.

