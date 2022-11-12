Andy Farrell brands Ireland’s performance ‘awful’ despite comfortable win

Andy Farrell was scathing in his assessment of Ireland’s performance, despite a comfortable 18-point victory against Fiji.

Despite an early try form Fiji, Ireland never really looked in danger of losing as the men in green took the lead within 20 minutes and kept their opponents at arm’s length for the remainder of the match.

It could certainly be argued that Ireland should have scored more than five tries however, as Albert Tuisue was shown a red card in the 45th minute, while Fiji were reduced to 13 men for 10 minutes after a yellow card for Apisalome Ratuniyarawa.

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell was speaking to Virgin Media after the game and made no effort to hide his disappointment in his side’s performance.

Andy Farrell brands Ireland’s performance as awful.

“I thought we was awful. I thought we was poor,” Farrell said.

“We didn’t have much continuity. I think that the way we started the game was slow. The way that we finished the game, kicking the ball off to the crowd and not having a crack summed it all up a little bit. So plenty of learnings for us.

“Fair play to Fiji going down to 13 men and a couple of yellow cards coming back on and off, they were resilient. They’ll 100 per cent be saying they defended their own 22 pretty well.

“But the amount of access that we got in there and didn’t convert into points was pretty disappointing from us.

“Some lads will be disappointed. We started poorly, which has not been like us over the last few weeks so we’ll sit down and understand the reasons why.”

Three Irish players made their debuts.

Three players won their first caps for Ireland today; Jeremy Loughman, Jack Crowley and Cian Prendergast, and while it may not have been a stellar performance they did start their international careers with a win.

Farrell suggested that he’ll leave criticising his players directly for another day in order to let those three enjoy their first caps.

“The less said in the dressing room straight away about the game the better really, because we’re here to celebrate those three caps for those lads. It’s a huge day for them and the families,” Farrell

“I’m delighted that we were able to get the victory so that they’re able to enjoy the evening.”

