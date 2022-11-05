Andy Farrell admits Ireland A were ‘schooled’ by All Blacks XV

Andy Farrell has admitted that Ireland A were schooled by the All Blacks XV but stressed that the experience should stand to his players.

Ireland’s recent superiority over New Zealand in rugby came to an abrupt end on Friday night, as the All Blacks XV out fought and out classed a second-string Irish selection in a 47-19 victory at the RDS Arena.

While the result wasn’t of the utmost importance, the manner of the defeat will be of concern to Farrell as very few on the fringes of Ireland’s squad did themselves any favours with the Rugby World Cup less than a year away.

Farrell was speaking to Virgin Media after the match and backed his players to come back stronger after an admittedly sobering defeat for Ireland A.

Andy Farrell on Ireland A’s defeat to the All Blacks XV.

“Obviously we got schooled in a good few areas. Our game control, our breakdown, our physical contact work was a bit off the pace,” Farrell admitted.

“When you make so many errors, especially in the first 20 or 25 minutes and territory and possession is way against you, a side like this with the skill level that they had and the speed that they had to hit you on the break told in the end.

“The quality that they’ve come up against.. our lads know that the strength in depth that the All Blacks have got is vast. We’re trying to grow that.

“If two or three lads come through this experience all for the better, if over the next month or two they put themselves in the shop window for the Six Nations then it has been a decent evening for ourselves.

“But try telling that to the lads in the dressing room. They’re bitterly disappointed but they’ll use this experience in the right manner.”

Unforced errors killed Irish aspirations.

It was apparent early on that it wasn’t going to be a good night for Ireland A, as the home side scuppered a number of attacking opportunities while the New Zealanders were at their ruthless best.

Ireland A appeared to use the same attacking game plan as the first-string national team, although the players certainly didn’t look familiar enough with the style of play and with each other to pull it off.

That isn’t particularly surprising, as Ireland’s attacking shape is complex and requires each player to know exactly where he should be, and many of those involved in the A squad were playing with their provinces less than a week beforehand.

The inability of the Irish players to protect their own ball at the ruck is perhaps more concerning however, as the battle at the breakdown is far more straight forward than complex backline moves.

