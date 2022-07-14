Andy Farrell underlines importance of discipline in test series decider

Andy Farrell has underlined the importance of discipline ahead of Ireland’s test series decider against the All Blacks in Wellington.

Discipline played a significant role in the second test in Dunedin, as the All Blacks received a red card and two yellow cards in the first half, while Ireland were shown just the one yellow card.

Ireland were already leading by 10 points before Angus Ta’avao was shown red in the 30th minute, but his absence certainly helped the tourists’ chances, as the men in green were able to claim their first win against the All Blacks on New Zealand soil.

Farrell was speaking at a press conference after naming his team for the final test and stressed how important it is for Ireland to get on the right side of referee Wayne Barnes in the series decider.

Andy Farrell on the importance of discipline.

“Discipline’s huge in any game and we have a very experienced referee who we know very well. I hope that discipline’s not part of the reason why there’s a result that goes either way, for both teams,” Farrell said.

“It’s not for me to comment on the All Blacks, it’s up to me to make sure that our guys understand what the rules are. Whether you agree with them or not, you’ve got to adhere by them. That’s it.

“I think we can debate when this series os over, and as the Southern Hemisphere rolls over into the Rugby Championship we can debate that after this. But the rules for us now are clear.

“To be fair, we’re not a side that really plays on the edge. We’re a side that respects being disciplined so that we can’t give the opposition an edge, as far as that’s concerned.

“It works both ways for some people. Some love playing on the edge and putting the referees under pressure. We tend to be a side that likes a low penalty so therefore we can dominate territory in that way as well.”

Our line up for Saturday’s third and deciding Test in Wellington! 🔥#TeamOfUs | #NZvIRE — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) July 14, 2022

The pressure is firmly on the All Blacks.

While Ireland will be very eager to beat the All Blacks for a second time and claim a historic test series victory, they can be quite happy with their efforts in New Zealand regardless of what happens on Saturday.

For the All Blacks, losing the test series would be a catastrophe which would see the pressure on head coach Ian Foster ramp up significantly before another tough couple of matches against the Springboks, both of which are being played in South Africa.

Foster has made four changes to his starting team, and has also named uncapped former NRL star Roger Tuivasa-Sheck on the bench, and he will be hoping those personnel changes result in a much-improved performance.

