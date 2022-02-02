Andy Farrell explains how James Hume can nail down a starting spot for Ireland

Andy Farrell has explained that if James Hume can follow Robbie Henshaw’s blueprint, the Ulsterman could find himself starting for Ireland on a regular basis.

Hume is the least experienced international centre selected in Ireland’s Six Nations squad by quite a distance, as Henshaw, Garry Ringrose and Bundee Aki all have plenty of years of test rugby under their belts.

The young Ulster centre has been in very impressive form for his province this season, having kicked on nicely from winning his first cap for Ireland last July, but it is difficult to see how he can displace any of the centres ahead of him in the pecking order.

Ireland head coach Farrell was speaking to Virgin Media and explained what Hume must do to earn a start for Ireland in the Six Nations and praised the 23-year-old for starting the campaign on the right foot.

Andy Farrell on James Hume.

“How he deals with training on a daily basis. How he understands how to become a better professional and do what the likes of Robbie Henshaw has done for years,” Farrell said.

“He’s in a pretty special group there isn’t he, with the other three lads. So him learning what it takes to be consistently at the top of international rugby is obviously going to be a learning curve for him.

“But the process has already started. He’s got back in the room by performing really, really well for Ulster. He’s started this campaign off in the last week, as far as training is concerned, in the right manner.

“Let’s see how he goes over the course of this tournament.”

Ireland are spoilt for choice at centre.

A tall order awaits Hume in being selected ahead of two of Henshaw, Ringrose and Aki, while there are also plenty of talented centres who missed out on selection in Ireland’s Six Nations squad.

Ciarán Frawley must have been extremely close to being selected, having been included in Ireland’s Autumn Nations Series squad, although the Leinster man hasn’t managed to win his first cap yet.

The likes of Chris Farrell and Stuart McCloskey have also proven on multiple occasions that they’re well able for the rigours of international rugby.

Two of Henshaw, Ringrose and Aki will likely start against Wales, although no man is assured of his place in Ireland’s centre pairing, despite their proven international abilities.

