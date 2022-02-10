Andy Farrell reveals the extent of Johnny Sexton’s injury

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has revealed that Johnny Sexton shouldn’t be sidelined for more than 10 days after suffering a hamstring strain.

Sexton has been ruled out of Ireland’s crucial Six Nations encounter with France this weekend, with Joey Carbery selected to start at fly-half in his captain’s absence.

Having to play without Sexton is nothing new for Ireland, as the 36-year-old missed the game against Argentina in November and was also unavailable for the game against France in last year’s Six Nations, but his absence is a blow nonetheless.

Farrell was speaking at a press conference and revealed that Sexton should be available for Ireland’s third-round game against Italy and will remain with the squad while he is recovering from injury.

Andy Farrell on Johnny Sexton’s injury.

“Johnny will travel with us and be a big part of the group but at the same time, it’s not just about the number 10 as far as the direction of the team is concerned. It’s about everyone that takes the field,” Farrell said, via The Irish Independent.

“We are gutted for Johnny. It means so much to him to captain his side. But at the same time, he realises we are not going to miss an opportunity for us to grow as a group and that is exciting within itself.

“It’s a small hamstring strain that is definitely going to keep him out for this weekend but I don’t envisage it being difficult at all.

“It might be a week to 10 days but what we don’t want to do is risk anything and make that worse and take him out of the competition completely so we expect him to be back pretty soon.”

🗣️ “This is about the group, it’s a great development for us as a team going forward.” Andy Farrell spoke to the media today as he named his Ireland Match Day 23 to face France in the #GuinnessSixNations ⬇️#TeamOfUs #FRAvIRE pic.twitter.com/0o2vfx3CY2 — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) February 10, 2022

Joey Carbery will start his first Six Nations game.

The game against France will be massive for Ireland, but it will be particularly important for Carbery, as it will be the first time he starts in a Six Nations match.

Carbery has won 28 caps for his country, with plenty of them coming in the Six Nations, but every appearance he has had in the tournament so far has been off the bench, having primarily acted as a deputy to Sexton.

The 26-year-old has played in Ireland’s last six tests, but he has got very little game time under his belt in recent months, having played for the first time against Wales last weekend since he injured his elbow while playing for Munster in December.

The Munster fly-half will remain behind Sexton in the pecking order for the foreseeable future, but a big performance against France could see him emerge as the clear successor to his former Leinster teammate.

