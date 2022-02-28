Andy Farrell expects ‘weird’ rule that punished Italy to be reviewed

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has predicted that rugby’s administrators will reconsider the rule that saw Italy reduced to 13 men at the Aviva Stadium.

Italy started well enough against Ireland, as they defended well and scored a penalty after conceding an early try, but the game was effectively ended as a contest just 18 minutes in as they were forced to play with 13 men for the remainder of the match.

Replacement hooker Hame Faiva received a red card for a high tackle, and as Italy’s starting hooker had come off due to a dislocated elbow, the visitors were unable to contest the scrums, for which the penalty is losing a player.

That meant that Italy lost two men instead off just one for the red card and Farrell admitted at the post-match press conference that it was a weird situation and one that could be prevented from happening in the future.

Andy Farrell gives his take on the unusual rule.

“There’s plenty we can take away from it obviously, there’s not many times that we’ve played an international match against 12 players,” Farrell said.

“Going up seven points is a nice enough start and then I thought we started to overplay it a little bit and I thought the Italians defended really well. They were aggressive in defence and that was before they went down to the 13 men.

“They were certainly aggressive at the breakdown, etc. Because of our lack of accuracy and obviously the tenaciousness in defence, I thought there were a few errors that we could have tidied before the situation happened with 13 men.

“Then we get to that point with 13 men… look, it is just weird. We understand why the rule was brought in but at the same time… in situations like that, it’ll bring the rule back to everyone’s attention. They’ll look at it.”

The effect uncontested scrums had on the Italian defence.

Ireland actually struggled at times despite their two-man advantage and led by just 18 points at half time, a small margin with everything taken into consideration.

Farrell was complimentary of Italy’s defensive efforts but claimed that the uncontested scrums helped the Azzurri considerably, as their forwards weren’t being drained by the set-piece.

“From my point of view, from what we all saw with the uncontested scrums, rightly so Italy slowed the game down. It’s what everyone would have done,” Farrell explained.

“When you’ve got uncontested scrums for so long in the game everyone’s legs are nice and fresh and was the reason why Italy were tenacious in defence throughout, even when they went to 12 men.

“It’s just weird. The space that you think is there [isn’t], and they’re obviously always going to throw caution to the wind with kamikaze-style defence at times where they were flying up off the line, hitting us man and ball and putting our skills under pressure.”

