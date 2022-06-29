Andy Farrell bemoans ‘dumb stuff’ from Ireland in defeat to Māori

Andy Farrell admitted Ireland have much to learn after some “dumb stuff” against the Māori All Blacks in Waikato.

A dreadful end to the first half saw the Māori run in three tries in just over 10 minutes, as the hosts took advantage of Ireland’s poor territorial kicking and a disjointed defensive effort in broken play.

It wasn’t a first-choice Ireland side by any means, as Farrell gave plenty of young players a run out with the first test against the All Blacks taking place in three days, although it was a disappointing display nonetheless, despite an improved second half.

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell was speaking to RTE after the game and admitted that his young side have plenty to improve on ahead of another game agains the Māori in two weeks’ time.

Andy Farrell on what Ireland can learn from the loss.

“We’re disappointed, we know it was a big week for the Māori boys but it was a big week for some of our guys playing for Ireland for the first time, and the lessons learned will be brilliant going forward,” Farrell said.

“Some of our lads have tasted it for the first time, and will get another crack in a couple of weeks’ time.

“There were some brilliant performances. We had a guy who stepped off a plane a couple of days ago [Niall Scannell] and fronted up brilliantly for us, we have young kids playing 80 minutes for the first time in an Irish shirt.

“There was some really good stuff from certain individuals, and a lot of dumb stuff along the way, which is brilliant as far as our learnings are concerned. That’s what you have to iron out if you want to make it to the top.”

A daunting challenge at Eden Park awaits.

Although Ireland would have hoped for a much better start to their tour of New Zealand, the loss to the Māori won’t have a significant impact on Saturday’s test against the All Blacks, with few players set to feature in both games.

Perhaps the most worrying aspect tonight was Cian Healy’s injury, with Jeremy Loughman now likely to feature on the bench on Saturday, having started in today’s match.

Ireland will call upon their first-choice players for the first test match against the All Blacks, but the odds are well and truly in favour of the hosts, with New Zealand having last tasted defeat at Eden Park back in 1994.

