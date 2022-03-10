Andy Farrell explains decision to start Peter O’Mahony against England

Andy Farrell has explained that Peter O’Mahony’s leadership skills and expertise at the line out helped him earn a starting place against England on Saturday.

Ireland head coach Farrell has made a number of big selection calls for his side’s upcoming Six Nations game at Twickenham, with the likes of Mack Hansen and Robbie Henshaw dropped from the starting team.

There were also some unsurprising selections, such as Johnny Sexton being reinstated at number 10 and James Ryan returning to the second row, although Farrell stressed that there was no shortage of difficult decisions.

‘It’s always difficult when you’ve got a good squad.’

“As you know, it’s always difficult. It doesn’t matter what game you’re talking about, it’s always difficult when you’ve got a good squad and we’ve certainly got that,” Farrell said.

“We’ve said all along that it’ll be the squad effort and the squad togetherness that gets us through this competition and puts us in a good position.

“As you say, some tough decisions to make this week but we feel the balance of the team is a good.”

Andy Farrell on starting Peter O’Mahony over Jack Conan.

Perhaps the most notable decision is starting O’Mahony, while Jack Conan is selected on the bench, in a reversal of Farrell’s usual selection in the back row.

O’Mahony did start and captain Ireland against Italy in the last round however, and the Munster man’s leadership skills were lauded by Farrell.

“They’re obviously both great players. Again, we just think the balance is right for this game. Pete’s in good form, not just physically, but he’s a good emotional leader for us as well,” Farrell explained.

“Leadership is a big part of every team performance and obviously we know what Pete brings as far as the set-piece and breakdown is concerned but the rest of his game has come on an absolute treat.

“His attack stuff has really stepped up. Look, I think he played really well against Italy and I also thought that Jack played really well coming off the bench and had a big impact.

“Again, I think that the balance is right for this week.”

