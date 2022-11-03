Andy Farrell backs ‘natural leader’ Craig Casey as captain of Ireland A

Andy Farrell has described Craig Casey as the “obvious choice” to captain Ireland A in Friday night’s clash against the All Blacks XV.

A young but talented Irish selection will take on a New Zealand side with a number of experienced All Blacks in TJ Perenara, Damian McKenzie and Patrick Tuipuloto, as well as a raft of up and coming stars.

Ireland A also boast a number of experienced internationals in their match-day squad, such as Jacob Stockdale and Dave Kilcoyne, although many have yet to win a cap for their country.

Casey is neither the oldest of most experienced player in the squad at the age of 23, although Farrell revealed that making the Munster scrum-half captain was a straight-forward decision.

Andy Farrell on Craig Casey.

“He’s an obvious choice for us. We approached the subject straight away and it was unanimous that it was going to be Craig,” Farrell said.

“Why? Because it’s him just being himself. He’s a natural leader, just the way that he handles himself on a daily basis in and around everyone.

“He’s the ultimate professional, he prepares really well and he’s been in and around this environment for some time now. So this responsibility is a nice step in his journey as well.”

Introducing the Ireland ‘A’ Match Day Squad to face the All Blacks XV on Friday night, captained by Craig Casey! 💪 Tickets are available now on General Sale, from €20 for adults and €10 for kids. #TeamOfUs | #IrishRugby — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) November 2, 2022

‘It’s a massive honour.’

Casey doesn’t have much captaincy experience as a professional, as Peter O’Mahony and Jack O’Donoghue share those duties at Munster, although the Limerick man has often led teams at underage level.

The 23-year-old acknowledged captaining Ireland A is a step up, but he certainly doesn’t seem to be phased by the role.

“I was absolutely delighted. It’s a massive honour for me, for my family, for everyone that’s helped me to this point. It’s a huge honour for them as well,” Casey stressed.

“I was absolutely delighted. It’s such a great team to be a part of and to be asked to lead the side as well, it’s a great honour.

“All my teams growing up in Ardscoil [Rís] I was the captain of and then with the Irish U18s I had a bit of captaincy. So I’m well used to captaining teams but this is obviously to a next level.

“Controlling the week with lads who are part of the leadership group has been enjoyable.”

