Andy Farrell looking for clarification over breakdown and set-piece from referees

Andy Farrell will seek clarification over the officiating of the set-piece and breakdown after Ireland’s loss to the All Blacks.

Ireland’s summer tour certainly hasn’t gone as well as Farrell would have hoped so far, as both the Māori All Blacks and New Zealand claimed comfortable victories against the men in green.

New Zealand’s ability to pounce on Irish mistakes proved to be the major difference between the sides in Saturday’s test match, although they also got the upper hand at scrum time and at the line out.

Farrell was speaking at the post-match press conference and recognised that the All Blacks went after Ireland at the set-piece and that they will be looking for clarification from the referees in order to improve.

Andy Farrell on seeking clarification from match officials.

“They certainly went after us there. There’s a few things, not just set-piece, that we’ll obviously go through the right channels and get answers for,” Farrell said.

“But obviously we’ll assess our own performance in the set-piece area first and see what we could have done better.”

Later in the press conference when Farrell was asked if the All Black had changed much since their last meeting in November, the Ireland head coach brought up the officiating at the breakdown.

“Well they still hit you on the break pretty effectively. They’re still pretty good at counter-attack and they’re still trying to be very aggressive at the breakdown,” Farrell commented.

“The interpretation of the breakdown over here, whether it be over here or the refereeing, we need some answers as far as that’s concerned so we can put our own stuff right because there were a few things going on that we’ll need to get clarified.”

Breakdown and set-piece issues.

New Zealand did well to disrupt a couple of Irish lineouts at Eden Park, although they were particularly dominant in the scrum as Andrew Porter was penalised on a number of occasions.

Porter performed very well in open play, although the fact that Cian Healy didn’t replace him at any stage in the game in an attempt to improve the scrum suggests that the Ireland veteran hadn’t fully recovered from the injury he suffered on Wednesday.

The breakdown has also been an issue for Ireland in both matches on tour so far. Irish jacklers were punished on a number of occasions against the Māori while they again had little luck at the ruck against the All Blacks.

Ireland will need to improve in both areas, and cut down on making mistakes which present their opponents opportunities, if they are to have any chance of winning next Saturday.

