Andy Farrell backs his players to right wrongs against the All Blacks

Andy Farrell has backed players who underperformed in the first test against the All Blacks to right those wrongs this Saturday.

Several Ireland players weren’t at their best in Auckland, as uncharacteristic errors were made which allowed the All Blacks to counter attack, while others struggled to get into the flow of the game.

Despite that, just one change has been made to Ireland’s starting team, with Mack Hansen replacing Keith Earls on the right wing, while Rob Herring and Finlay Bealham have come in on the bench.

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell was speaking at a press conference before Saturday’s game and backed those players who underperformed to prove themselves this weekend.

Andy Farrell on his team selection for the second test.

“There’s all sorts of different ramifications that go into selection. Sometimes players probably have not performed to the standards that they judge themselves on,” Farrell said.

“To not give people an opportunity to correct that is sometimes missing an opportunity. So there’s a little bit of that. Some people are unlucky probably not to start because they had good impact off the bench.

“They understand that as well and to go along with all of that, the guys that get to play on Tuesday night as well have got an opportunity to put their hand up for selection for the third test.

“In our first hit out we had a troubled week, as everyone knows. This has been more of a straightforward week obviously so a lot of the lads get the opportunity to go again.”

All Blacks coach Ian Foster has kept faith in his players.

Ian Foster has made just one change to New Zealand’s starting team, with Dalton Papalii starting in the back row while Scott Barrett has shifted to the second row, to replace the injured Sam Whitelock.

Uncapped duo Aidan Ross and Folau Fakatava have been named on the bench, while Will Jordan is included among the replacements, having missed out last weekend after testing positive for Covid-19.

The All Blacks have promised to play a high tempo game in Dunedin, and with conditions guaranteed to be perfect at the indoor stadium, supporters can expect to get exactly that.

