Andy Farrell enjoying ‘backhanded compliments’ from New Zealand rugby public

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell says he has enjoyed the “backhanded compliments” given by New Zealand’s rugby public.

Sports betting agency TAB has put up billboards taunting Ireland, with messages such as “0 wins in New Zealand”, “Think the flight was long? Try a 28-year unbeaten streak at Eden Park” and “4 Kiwis in the team. That might help your odds a little.”

The billboards haven’t gone unnoticed by Ireland’s squad, who come into the test series having actually won three of their last five games against the All Blacks.

Andy Farrell on taunts from New Zealanders.

Farrell was asked about the billboards by the New Zealand media and he also revealed that the locals in Auckland weren’t afraid to taunt his team.

“We’ve seen a few billboards that are up there, which are great,” Farrell said.

“Walking through the streets of Auckland, there’s always a backhanded compliment, should I say. Which is great. It’s what we expect and we love that.”

🎥 “We’re glad to be here, we’ve had a few days’ training and we’re up and running.” Head Coach Andy Farrell spoke to media following today’s squad session at North Harbour in Auckland ⬇️#TeamOfUs | #NZTour2022 pic.twitter.com/wfEzK0KnyT — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) June 25, 2022

‘We’re certainly not two sides.”

Ireland kick off their tour of New Zealand with a game against the Māori All Blacks this Wednesday, with the first test match against the national team being played the following Saturday.

A youthful side will likely take on the Māori, although Farrell stressed that the less experienced players in his squad do have a chance of also playing in the test series.

“On this tour, because of the two Māori games everyone will play, which is great. That’s why we’ve brought a big squad of 40. Everyone will play,” Farrell stated.

“We are certainly open minded enough to see how people perform in those big games, those two Māori games, and leave places up for grabs in the test spot.

“We embrace this tour together. We’re certainly not two sides, we’re one team trying to do the best we can together.”

