Andy Farrell expects the All Blacks to come ‘firing back’ at Ireland next summer

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell is already looking ahead to his side’s next encounter with the All Blacks, when they travel to New Zealand next summer for a three-game test series.

New Zealand were overpowered by Ireland at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday, as the hosts dominated both possession and territory to claim a deserved 29-20 victory.

The win meant that Ireland have beaten New Zealand in three of their last five encounters, a stunning record when considering that it took them men in green 111 years to beat the All Blacks for the first time.

Farrell was speaking to RTE about Ireland’s tour of New Zealand next summer, and while there is still plenty of rugby to be played before then, he expects the All Blacks to be very eager to exact revenge on the Irish on home turf.

Andy Farrell on poking the bear that is the All Blacks.

“The more we’re going to play these guys the better we’re going to get. It’ll be a tough tour, I’ve no doubt they’ll come firing back at us in the first test. But it’s about us finding out about ourselves. It’s the place that we want to be,” Farrell said.

“We definitely have [poked the bear], no doubt about it. History shows, the next time you play against the All Blacks that’s the most difficult.

“That’s part of our journey, it’s a great one and we want to test ourselves against the best. 50,000 people being behind us here, getting the victory against them is all well and good but we know it’s going to be harder down the track.”

Ireland will embark on the toughest tour in rugby next summer.

Ireland have done very well to claim three wins against the All Blacks in the last five years, but none of those victories have come on New Zealand soil.

Beating the All Blacks at home would be another step up for Farrell’s side if they manage it, although New Zealand will be more eager than ever to claim a 3-0 series victory against Ireland after Saturday.

Ireland last toured New Zealand back in 2012, a test series which the men in green lost 3-0. New Zealand claimed a comfortable 42-10 win in the first test, but Ireland did themselves proud in the second encounter when a last-gasp Dan Carter drop goal was needed to secure a 22-19 win for the home side in Christchurch.

The All Blacks were disgusted with themselves for letting Ireland come so close to beating them on that occasion, and in response they dished out a 60-0 hammering in the third and final test, a fate the men in green will be eager to avoid next summer.

