Andrew Trimble bemoans Ulster’s ‘ridiculous’ loss to Leinster

Andrew Trimble labelled Ulster’s capitulation against Leinster as ridiculous as the northerners squandered a 19-point lead and one-man advantage.

A red card for Cian Healy in the 20th minute left Leinster with a considerable task, and when Ulster ran in three unanswered tries to take a 22-3 lead the game looked all but over.

Rónan Kelleher scored a try just before half time to give Leinster some hope, and the hosts came out firing in the second half as they scored four tries in the space of 20 minutes to claim an unlikely victory.

Former Ulster winger Andrew Trimble was speaking on Viaplay Sports after the game and bemoaned the northern province’s damaging habit of allowing commanding leads to slip.

“Johnny Sexton was leaving the ground and he was walking past us and he goes, ‘Sorry.’ It felt like the sorry your child gives you when he does something bad, but the child and I both know he’s going to do it again,” Trimble said.

“This is what Leinster do, they punish you if you let them off the hook. Ulster, in the position they were in, it’s ridiculous that they didn’t get the job done but it’s not ridiculous when you look at their track record.

“They didn’t get it done against Toulouse, they didn’t get it done against the Stormers, even a couple of years ago against Leicester in the Challenge Cup, they didn’t get it done when they were in a good position at half time.

“I just think Ulster supporters are desperate for Ulster to learn that lesson and that’s a really tough lesson that they’ve learned tonight, if they have learned it.”

Leinster’s perfect start to the season continues.

A nine-point gap now separates Leinster and second place in the URC table thanks to their dramatic win against Ulster at the half way point in the season.

The Bulls and Stormers are currently tied on 34 points, although the reigning champions have a game in hand and look set to be the biggest challenge to Leinster at the top.

Ulster have fallen to fourth place as a result of their loss, although daylight separates the northern province and the fifth-placed Lions, both of whom have played one game fewer than Leinster.

Still, Leinster are already looking hard to catch at the top of the table with just nine of 18 rounds played, although they are yet to embark on a two-game tour of South Africa.

