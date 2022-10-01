Andrew Trimble reckons Leinster’s praise of Stuart Lancaster has backfired

Andrew Trimble reckons Leinster’s public praise of Stuart Lancaster may have contributed to the coach’s upcoming departure from the province.

Lancaster will take over as Racing 92’s director of rugby next season, having first joined Leinster back in 2016 as a senior coach to work alongside head coach Leo Cullen.

Leinster won just one of their six pool matches in the Champions Cup in the season before Lancaster’s arrival, but the province were crowned as European champions in just the Englishman’s second campaign with the province.

Many of Leinster’s players credited Lancaster for that triumph, as well as for the four league titles that followed, although his time in Dublin will come to an end next year.

Former Ulster star Andrew Trimble was speaking on Premier Sports and questioned if Leinster players’ high praise of Lancaster prompted other clubs to attempt to secure the Englishman’s services.

Andrew Trimble on Stuart Lancaster.

“Leo said that September is the time of year when this sort of stuff happens. It only happens when you’re a Stuart Lancaster. It only happens when you’re very highly sought after,” Trimble said.

“Other lads have moved on, obviously [Denis] Leamy has gone back to Munster and [Felipe] Contepomi has gone back to Argentina.

“Big losses but I suppose if you’re going to make a change at the top with the guy who seems to be creating the tone with Leinster Rugby, it’s probably timely if there’s going to be a change.

“I think if Leo had his head screwed on he would have said to the lads, ‘Stop talking about Stuart Lancaster.’ He’s so high profile. Everyone talks about his level of intensity and what he’s brought to this Leinster team.

“Stop talking about him, because now Racing want him. Now everybody else wants him. It seems like everybody has such a good word to say about Lancaster. He’s obviously done something incredible to that Leinster team.”

🗣️ | Hear from Stuart Lancaster who sat down to discuss his time with Leinster Rugby, after announcing that he will be joining Racing 92 at the end of the season. #FromTheGroundUp pic.twitter.com/84KL6HNKxd — Leinster Rugby (@leinsterrugby) September 26, 2022

A mutually beneficial relationship.

While Lancaster has clearly helped return Leinster to the top, the former England head coach has also massively benefitted from his time with the province.

Lancaster suffered the lowest point of his career less than a year before joining Leinster, as his England team failed to make the 2015 Rugby World Cup quarter-finals on home soil.

The Englishman’s stock has clearly risen thanks to his success with Leinster and he will hope his career can continue on an upward trajectory in France.

