Andrew Trimble reserves high praise for Ireland U20s star Sam Prendergast

Andrew Trimble has lavished Sam Prendergast with praise for his role in Ireland’s U20s Six Nations triumph against Wales.

Prendergast played a key role for Ireland in a thrilling 44-27 win in North Wales, as Richie Murphy’s side got off to a victorious start in their defence of the U20s Six Nations title.

Ireland’s backline scuppered a number of opportunities in the first half, although they came good in the closing stages as the young men in green ran in four tries in the last 25 minutes.

Speaking on Virgin Media after the match, Andrew Trimble reserved special praise for Prendergast, who came up with a lovely side step and offload to create the try that put Ireland back in front.

Andrew Trimble on Sam Prendergast.

“He grew and he just got more confident as the game went on. He just looked like he was in flow, he looked like he was reading everything perfectly in front of him,” Trimble said of Prendergast.

“Then this just sums it up. The phase before he dummies to kick and isn’t that just the perfect finish to any try? A falcon, out the back of the hand, off the opposition’s head, into your winger’s bread basket.

“You couldn’t dream of that stuff.”

Trimble was less complimentary of the celebration afterwards, as Prendergast and try scorer James Nicholson shared an awkward hug.

“Terrible. Richie Murphy will sit them down on Monday and if he’s a perfectionist he’ll say, ‘This celebration can’t happen again.’ It needs to be better.”

The Kildare man comes from good stock.

Prendergast’s impressive performance came as no surprise as he also played for Ireland’s U20s team last year and looks to have a promising future ahead of him.

The Kildare man is the younger brother of senior Ireland international Cian Prendergast, who is playing his provincial rugby with Connacht and is currently part of Andy Farrell’s Six Nations squad.

Tougher challenges than Wales do lie head for Ireland in the U20s Six Nations however, and it will be interesting to see how Prendergast deals with France next weekend.

