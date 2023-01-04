Andrew Porter reveals how experience comes with its own added pressure

Andrew Porter is no stranger to putting in big performances in crucial matches, although he revealed that having that experience brings its own pressure.

It’s been a fantastic six months for Porter, as the 26-year-old has played a vital role in Ireland’s test series against the All Blacks, the successful Autumn Nations Series campaign and the unbeaten start to the season for Leinster.

The Dubliner won his 100th cap for Leinster in the St. Stephen’s Day win against Munster, and he will likely win his 50th cap for Ireland during the upcoming Six Nations.

Porter rarely puts in less than a solid performance and often stays on for 70 minutes or more in big games, no mean feat for a prop, although he does still feel the nerves on match-days.

Speaking on behalf of the Tackle Your Feelings campaign, Porter admitted that his excellent form has actually increased the pressure on him in some ways.

Andrew Porter on the added pressure that comes with experience.

“I think people expect a lot more from you. There’s an added pressure because you’re expected to play well because of your experience,” Porter explained.

“When I strip it back I’m just doing my job, doing what I practised in training week in, week out. I try not to build games up too much and I try not to get in my own head sometimes. But some games I find I’m a bit more nervous than others.

“It doesn’t have to be a cup game or a final for that to happen. There’s a switch inside you that sets off a bit of nerves, but I think I’ve learned over the past couple of years how to turn nervous energy into positive energy.

“That’s something I’ve worked on really hard – not to become too emotionally involved in a game and not letting my emotions get the better of me when it comes down to it.

“That’s where a lot of mindset training that I’ve tried to do over the last couple of years comes in, learning from experience game to game.”

There are big moments that will define your life, but the people around you will have the biggest impact. Thank you, @AindriuPorter #TackleYourFeelings pic.twitter.com/KZLZsCdN7W — RugbyPlayersIreland (@RugbyPlayersIRE) January 4, 2023

Winning his 100th cap for Leinster.

The recent derby against Munster, where Porter won his 100th cap, was one of those games where he felt more nervous than usual, although his family couldn’t have been more excited.

“I’m trying to treat it as just any other day, trying not to build it up as much because then you start getting in your own head and that’s when nerves can kick in and your focus can stray,” Porter commented.

“But to my family, they were incredibly excited and planning how they’d celebrate, this, that, and the other. They all came down on Stephen’s Day for it. It’s incredible the amount of support they’ve given me over my whole life really.

“It’s strange for me because it’s just me doing my job, but for them I can see how happy it makes them. It makes you want to keep going and striving for bigger and better things to make memories not just for myself but also for them.”

Switching sides with Cian Healy.

Porter started out his professional career as a loosehead prop, before switching to tighthead for several years, but returned to his original position at the start of last season.

Due to Porter’s switch back to loosehead, Cian Healy has found himself at tighthead occasionally in recent times despite rarely playing in the number three jersey over the course of his 15-year-long professional career.

Healy seems to have made the change with ease however, putting to bed the notion that old dogs can learn new tricks.

“I’m fully focused on being a loosehead but Cian Healy’s doing incredibly well there [at tighthead]. He took to it a lot faster than I did,” Porter acknowledged.

“I remember I went back playing for UCD after getting my first cap to learn the ropes at tighthead. It’s a good thing Cian didn’t have to go back and play for Clontarf.

“It’s strange, even John Ryan came up to me after the Munster game. Him and Churchy used to always scrum against each other and me and Dave Kilcoyne used to scrum against each other in those games. So it was a complete switcheroo.”

Andrew Porter pays tribute to James Tracy.

Leinster hooker James Tracy announced his retirement with immediate effect on medical grounds in the run up to Christmas, news that came as a shock to the public and team mates alike.

Tracy hadn’t played since suffering a neck injury in April last year, although Porter admitted that his long-time team mate’s retirement was difficult to take.

“It hit us all very hard because of the player and friend he is. He’s an incredible presence around the dressing room and it’s definitely hard to replace someone like that who means so much to everyone in the club,” Porter said.

“He has done so much not just on the field but also off the field in terms of him being in with Rugby Players Ireland a lot and pushing forward that side of things by being a player representative for Leinster.

“He was always someone you could go and chat to about anything.So it was incredibly emotional that day he announced it.

“Some people might be, over the Christmas games, thinking ‘I wish I wasn’t playing on Stephen’s Day, I wish I could enjoy my Christmas Day.’

“But when you put it in perspective that it could be your last game… he didn’t know that his last game would be his last game.

“It puts things hugely into perspective about how lucky I am as a player, how lucky we all are in the job we do to play the game we love.”

Pictured is Tackle Your Feelings ambassador and rugby player for Ireland and Leinster, Andrew Porter, as he releases his new video highlighting the TYF Schools programme.

The video highlights the impact of his family and friends on his mental wellbeing since the passing of his mother at a young age, and the importance Andrew places on being surrounded by a strong support network.

Tackle Your Feelings was launched by Rugby Players Ireland and Zurich in 2016 and is funded by the Z Zurich Foundation.

