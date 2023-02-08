Andrew Conway expected to be out for another three to four months

Andrew Conway is expected to be out for another three to four months after undergoing an operation on his knee.

The 31-year-old hasn’t played any rugby since June, when he injured his knee during Munster’s loss to Ulster in a URC quarter-final, although Conway was said to be close to making a return to the field in October.

That return to action last year never came unfortunately, and Munster have now announced that Conway won’t play for another three or four months after undergoing a procedure on his knee.

Conway has often started for Ireland under Andy Farrell, although his chances of making his country’s Rugby World Cup squad have taken a significant blow with news that his rehabilitation will continue for the next three or four months.

As Munster’s final regular season game takes place on April 22nd, while the URC Grand Final is on May 27th, there is a very strong possibility that Conway won’t play at all this season.

🗞️ SQUAD UPDATE | The Munster squad are preparing for next Friday’s #URC clash against Ospreys at Thomond Park (7.35pm). On the injury front, RG Snyman is increasing his training load while Andrew Conway underwent a procedure on his knee. Full details ⤵️#MUNvOSP #SUAF 🔴 — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) February 8, 2023

RG Snyman is increasing his training load.

There is some positive news on the Munster injury front, as Springboks lock RG Snyman is increasing his training load this week as he continues his recovery from a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament.

Snyman has made just four appearances for Munster since his debut in August 2020, as he ruptured his ACL just seven minutes into his first game for the province, before suffering the same injury in October 2021.

Munster are hopeful that Snyman could make his long-awaited return before the end of the season, which could even see him make a late push for South Africa’s Rugby World Cup squad.

Elsewhere, Calvin Nash will undergo a period of rehabilitation with the medical department after suffering a rib injury.

There are no further updates on James French, Jeremy Loughman, Tom Ahern, Paddy Kelly, Jack Daly and Mike Haley.

Read More About: andrew conway, munster rugby