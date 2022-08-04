Andi Kyriacou confident Munster’s new coaches are gelling well

Munster forwards coach Andi Kyriacou is confident that the province’s new coaching team is gelling well together ahead of the new season.

There have been plenty off changes behind the scenes at Munster, as head coach Johann van Graan, senior coach Stephen Larkham and defence coach JP Ferreira have all departed the province.

Graham Rowntree has been promoted from forwards coach to head coach, Mike Prendergast has come in as attack coach, Denis Leamy has returned to the province as defence coach, while Kyriacou is now forwards coach.

Kyriacou, who was previously the Munster academy’s elite player development officer, gave a positive update on the province’s new coaching team in his first interview in his new position.

Andi Kyriacou on Munster’s new-look coaching team.

“I’m loving working with Prendy and Leams. I’ve got a good relationship with Wig [Graham Rowntree] already from last year. They’re great guys, really humble blokes,” Kyriacou said.

“They share a lot of the same values I do, in terms of how we’ve been brought up and the environments we’ve been involved in, both as players and as coaches. They’re bringing in different ideas obviously from the environments they’ve come from.

“We’re doing a lot of co-coaching. We’ve a lot of respect for what each other’s departments are bringing, but at the same time there’s a lot of trust between all of us already that we can do a bit in each other’s areas, so to speak.

“It’s been a really easy week or so just to gel in with the boys.”

🎥 𝗠𝗲𝗲𝘁 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗖𝗼𝗮𝗰𝗵𝗲𝘀 We spoke to Andi Kyriacou this week for his first interview since becoming Munster Rugby Forwards Coach this summer. Watch ⤵️#SUAF 🔴 — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) August 4, 2022

Pre-season preparation continues.

There is still more than a month to go before Munster start their season properly, although the province do have two pre-season games to look forward to in the not too distant future.

Munster play Gloucester on Friday August 26th at Musgrave Park before taking on London Irish a week later at the same venue, where supporters will get a glimpse of how the team might play for the season ahead.

The province came under a considerable amount of criticism for how they played at times last season, and many will be hoping to see Munster play a far more positive brand of rugby in the coming months, which the new coaching team will be very aware of.

