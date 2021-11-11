Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe aims to put World Cup heartbreak behind her

Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe is determined to move on from Ireland’s Rugby World Cup qualifying disappointment when taking on the USA on Friday night.

Ireland will not compete at next year’s Rugby World Cup after suffering losses to Spain and Scotland in a qualifying tournament, in a major shock to the country.

Head coach Adam Griggs announced that he will leave his position after their failure to qualify for the sport’s showpiece tournament, but he will take charge of the side for the final time this month in two tests against the USA and Japan.

Murphy Crowe was speaking at a press conference ahead of Friday’s encounter with the USA and admitted that while the team are still grieving, they are determined to put their World Cup heartbreak behind them.

“To be honest, we have to get on with it. We’re international players, we’ve got a game on Friday night. We’ve had to come into the camps. It has been so heartbreaking, not being able to qualify. Every player feels grief,” Murphy Crowe said.

“We all grieve differently, but each and every one of us coming into camp just wants to get the best out of the team and wants to get the best out of themselves.

“Going forward, we want to grow the game. We want to improve. I think that is what our main focus is when we do come into camps like that.

“We’re our own worst critics. Personally, I feel so disheartened by some of the performances that I had and decisions I made in games. It has hurt me badly, but luckily for me as an international player, I get to rewrite wrongs this Friday night.”

📋 Presenting the Ireland Women’s Match Day 23 for Friday’s historic first Test match at @TheRDS against @USAWomenEagles 🟢 Full Details 👇#NothingLikeIt | #IREvUSA — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) November 10, 2021

The IRFU have come under intense criticism this week.

Ireland’s director of women’s rugby Anthony Eddy has come under intense criticism this week, after he said that is “incorrect” to claim that the women’s 15s team has been neglected, in favour of the sevens team.

The above was suggested as only women’s sevens players are contracted to the IRFU, some of whom also play for the 15s team, while no female players who exclusively play 15-a-side rugby have professional contracts.

Former Ireland international Jenny Murphy called Eddy “spineless” in response to his defence of women’s 15s rugby in Ireland, questioning whether he cares about women’s rugby.

“Spineless. I honestly wish I was more surprised at this take from Eddy but I’m not. Is this the voice of someone who cares about the women’s game in this country? Utterly deflating and I can only imagine what current players are feeling,” Murphy tweeted.

Ireland’s players will be focused on their match against the USA, but the game is certainly coming at a tumultuous time in women’s rugby.

