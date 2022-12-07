Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe puts faith in her coaches as she juggles two codes

Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe is confident that her coaches will find the right balance for her as she juggles playing sevens and 15s for Ireland.

The 27-year-old is one of the most exciting talents in Ireland, and recently was nominated for the World Rugby women’s sevens player of the year award off the back of a series in which she was the top try scorer.

Charlotte Caslick ultimately won the award, although it was of course still a major achievement for Murphy-Crowe, who was the only player on the shortlist not to play for the all-conquering Australia team.

Murphy-Crowe was just one of several Irish players nominated for World Rugby awards, and admitted that it was a surreal experience to be in such good company.

World Rugby player of the year nomination.

“It’s massive. To be even recognised amongst those three, the three Australians, it’s just an absolute honour. When I got the phonecall to be told I was just in shock,” Murphy Crowe admitted.

“I was like, ‘Hardly. This is a joke, what’s going on?’ You see the likes of Josh [van der Flier] and Johnny [Sexton] in the 15s being nominated, look at them as players, they’re such an inspiration, such amazing rugby players.

“I wouldn’t categorise myself in a bracket with those. But I couldn’t have done it without my team mates. They’re the biggest factor as to why I was nominated.

“I couldn’t be more grateful to them for what they’ve done for me throughout the year, how supportive they are in everything I do and every acknowledgement I have they’re first to acknowledge me.

“We had a great season and that definitely helped. I’m just forever grateful for them, they’re a great family to be part of.”

Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe on playing sevens and 15s.

Murphy Crowe made her debut for Ireland’s senior sevens team back in 2014, and has been a key player for the side ever since, although she has made forays into the 15s game recently.

The Tipperary woman made her debut for Ireland’s 15s team during the 2021 Six Nations, and has won nine caps for the side since then.

Having started in Ireland’s first three Six Nations matches this year, Murphy-Leigh was one of several dual code players who were unavailable for the fourth and fifth rounds due to sevens commitments.

Next year the Hong Kong Sevens means Murphy Crowe and her fellow dual code players will be unavailable for the first two rounds of the Six Nations, although she is confident that her coaches will do what is best.

“At the moment my focus is solely on sevens and come Six Nations time both our coaches and the women’s director Gillian [McDarby] will have a chat about what they want to do with players,” Murphy Crowe explained.

“For me, I’ve complete faith in those three people to decide what’s best for me as a player and I’ll do whatever they say. But it’s a great opportunity to be able to play both sevens and 15s throughout the year.

“It’s great being able to put on your Irish jersey no matter what the code is. But it’ll definitely be something that’s out of our hands and the director and the coaches will look at what is best for me as a player.”

Ireland are aiming to rectify mistakes in Cape Town.

The women’s World Rugby Sevens Series kicked off in Dubai last weekend, while the second of seven events is taking place in Cape Town this weekend.

Ireland got off to a great start on the first day in Dubai, as they won all three of their pool matches against Spain, Japan and Fiji, although they came up short on day two as they were beaten by the USA in their quarter-final.

Murphy Crowe acknowledged that a strong first day can often count for nothing in rugby sevens, while stressing that the players have taken full responsibility for a disappointing second day in Dubai.

“To be honest, having such a good day one in sevens doesn’t actually mean too much. Obviously you have to win your quarter-final to get into the top four spot then,” Murphy Crowe said.

“Unfortunately we just didn’t attack well enough in the USA game and we obviously didn’t achieve our goal there. For us it’s just going back to the review and seeing where we maybe could have executed the opportunities that we were given.

“That’s us as players, we put our hands up and acknowledge that we have to be better come this week and for the rest of the season. As a team we’re very good at that and we know that a lot of sevens games can be turned on a sixpence.

“So we’ve just got to be able to take our processes and put that into a performance.”

