Alun Wyn Jones joins up with Wales’ Six Nations camp

Alun Wyn Jones has joined up with Wales’ Six Nations camp to continue his rehabilitation from a shoulder injury.

The Welsh veteran hasn’t played since suffering a serious injury during Wales’ loss to New Zealand in the Autumn Nations Series, although Jones is thought to be nearing a return to the pitch.

Jones dislocated his shoulder in the British and Irish Lions’ game against Japan in June, which looked to have ruled him out of the side’s tour of South Africa.

Astonishingly, he linked up with the Lions in South Africa less than three weeks after dislocating his shoulder and captained the side in all three tests against the Springboks.

Alun Wyn Jones links up with Wales.

The 36-year-old suffered another injury to the same shoulder against the All Blacks in October and hasn’t played rugby since then, having undergone two surgeries on the afflicted area.

The Welsh Rugby Union announced that Jones would link up with the national squad for their training camp ahead of their next Six Nations game against France, saying that the Ospreys lock will continue his rehabilitation while there.

Wales haven’t yet given any indication as to whether Jones could play for his country before the end of this year’s Six Nations, but given his short turnaround from injury last summer, it isn’t completely out of the question.

Six players have been released back to their regions. They will rejoin the squad ahead of France. Rhys Priestland has been released due to a calf injury and Alun Wyn Jones will attend camp this week to continue his rehabilitation. FULL STORY ⇨ https://t.co/352E6BKt4j pic.twitter.com/nYdCiO5Si5 — Welsh Rugby Union 🏉 (@WelshRugbyUnion) March 1, 2022

The Welsh have missed their captain.

Wales have struggled in this year’s Six Nations, having pulled off an unlikely championship triumph in 2021, and would welcome Jones back with open arms.

Dan Biggar has done a good job captaining Wales in Jones’ absence, although the Welsh pack has been found wanting in terms of physicality at times, especially against Ireland.

Jones is the most capped international rugby player of all time, having played 149 times for Wales and 12 times for the Lions, and looks likely to add even more caps to his personal tally.

