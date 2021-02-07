Alun Wyn Jones reportedly punched during training by Wales teammate

The incident is said to have happened ahead of Wales’ Six Nations opener against Ireland on Sunday.

Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones was reportedly punched in the face during a training session.

According to the Daily Mail, Jones’ second-row partner Jake Ball punched his captain in the face during a scuffle in a Wales training session.

The most-capped player in the history of international rugby was spotted with a black eye leading up to Wales’ Six Nations opener against Ireland.

Wales are under serious pressure to get the win at the Principality Stadium, having won just one of their five Six Nations matches last year.

The altercation is the second scandal to have rocked the Welsh camp in the last week, after winger Josh Adams was removed from the squad after breaching coronavirus protocols.

Adams attended a small family gathering, which is banned under the strict rules players must follow the stay in the Welsh Six Nations squad.

𝐒𝐓𝐀𝐓𝐄𝐌𝐄𝐍𝐓: Josh Adams released from Welsh training camp, suspended for first two Six Nations matches for breach of COVID-19 protocols. Full story: https://t.co/lPVRTph5yr 𝘈𝘥𝘢𝘮𝘴: 𝘏𝘰𝘧𝘧𝘸𝘯 𝘺𝘮𝘥𝘥𝘪𝘩𝘦𝘶𝘳𝘰 𝘪’𝘳 𝘵𝘪̂𝘮 𝘢𝘤 𝘪’𝘳 𝘤𝘦𝘧𝘯𝘰𝘨𝘸𝘺𝘳. pic.twitter.com/Nt1lMFIzaP — Welsh Rugby Union 🏉 (@WelshRugbyUnion) February 3, 2021

The winger released a short statement through the Welsh Rugby Union, apologising for his decision to attend the gathering.

“I would like to apologise unreservedly. When out of camp, at the weekend, I made an error of judgement. I attended a small gathering of immediate family to celebrate a family milestone.

“It was wrong to do this. I’m aware that everyone needs to follow the rules and being in the public eye I have a responsibility to lead by example and I’ve fallen short on this occasion.

“I’d like to apologise to my teammates and to our supporters for my mistake,” Adams said.

The WRU also released a statement, explaining that he would be integrated back into the squad in due time.

“All members of the national squad have received extensive COVID-19 protocol briefings and education.

“We will continue with our programme, which has been very effective to date, and remind everyone of their responsibility to not only adhere to the extensive measures in place but also to set an example.

“We will work with Josh in relation to his integration back into camp following a further testing and re-education process,” the statement read.

Wales have not lost to Ireland in the Six Nations in Cardiff since 2013, but have been beaten by the men in green in their last four encounters.

